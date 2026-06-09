The Global Travel Photo Contest Fundraiser: Last Days to Enter, Vote, and Win

Art League
By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD — Jun 8, 2026 — The Art League of Ocean City is notifying the public that time is running out to join their Global Travel Photo Contest fundraiser. With only a few days left to enter or vote, participants still have a chance to win cash prizes totaling $1,000. Photographers and photography enthusiasts from near and far are invited to participate before the June 22 deadline. Now is the perfect time to showcase your favorite travel images and encourage friends, family, and fans to vote.

The Global Photo Travel Photo Contest is sponsored by the White Marlin Open (whitemarlinopen.com), the world’s largest billfish tournament, the contest celebrates the unforgettable moments, breathtaking landscapes, vivid cultures, and meaningful connections discovered through travel. Whether your image was captured on a distant adventure or during a memorable journey close to home, all photographs that tell compelling stories of people, places, and nature are welcome.

For those who have already submitted their entries, the competition is heating up! The Art League is urging all to keep sharing their work and inviting all their connections to cast their votes. To date, the Art League has successfully raised $2,499 of its $5,000 fundraising goal. It is important to remember that every entry fee and every dollar spent on voting directly supports The Art League of Ocean City’s mission. Regardless of the contest outcome, these contributions are vital in helping the Art League sustain its diverse range of educational programs and community initiatives. Contributions ensure that ALOC’s  gallery doors are open to the public with free admission all year round, fostering a spirited and accessible arts culture in the Delmarva Region.

Entrants have the opportunity to win one or both $500 cash awards:

  • People’s Choice Award (Most Votes) Votes are just $1 each.

  • Best in Show Award (Judges’ Selection)

Voting remains open through June 22, 2026, at 4 p.m.

View and vote for contest entries at:

https://www.gogophotocontest.com/globaltravelphotocontestaloc/search

Photographs created within the past three years may be submitted online through June 22, 2026, at 4 p.m. There is no limit to the number of original images that may be entered, and the entry fee is just $10 per photograph. Submit entries at:

https://www.gogophotocontest.com/globaltravelphotocontestaloc

Selected photographs will be featured in a special exhibition at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, opening during the First Friday Reception on July 3 from 5–7 p.m. All contest entries will also be showcased in an online exhibition running July 3 through August 14. Winning images may also be highlighted during the White Marlin Open, providing even greater visibility for participating photographers.

For more information, visit OCart.org or call 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
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