Getting ready for the Winterfest of Lights

A stroll through Northside Park this week shows the Town is just about ready for Thursday’s opening night for the Winterfest of Lights. Be prepared to be transported to a world of sparkle, twinkle and glitz as you make your way through this beautiful annual event starting this week and running until January 1st. You can walk as fast or as slowly as you wish, walk just a small part of the park, or double back around and stay for hours! There are plenty of seats around so you can sit and rest, or just sit and take in this marvelous, festive transformation. But all that won’t happen until this Thursday, November 18th. Right now, all we have is a little glimpse of what it will be. Best come back one evening soon to see it all lit up!

