Sharing the love!

The off season, between October 1st and April 30th, is when our beloved pets are allowed on the beach and Boardwalk. Pets get to enjoy the things their humans get to enjoy year round, including a run on the beach, a stroll on the Boardwalk, and a picture taken at some of Ocean City’s iconic photo ops like the Ocean City Life Saving Museum and Ripley’s. They get to enjoy the sunrises and sunsets, the views, the fun of parades on the Boardwalk and the opportunity to just sit, relax and enjoy their time in Ocean City with the rest of their family! We have put together some of the great pictures you sent us of you and your pets enjoying Ocean City in the off season. Want to bring your pooch here on vacation? Find a pet friendly hotel in Ocean City here.

Robin McConnell

Lou Migliore

Neal Bowlin

Kristen Hess Kvidt

Judy Grim – First time at the beach for my girl Sierra! When were there in October and she loved it!

Renée Suzanne

Tiffany Turner – Grady loves long walks and watching the sunrise on the beach

Amanda Perdue

Rob Conway

Bob Smith

Monica Chase

Janine Eaton

Michele Dunn

Bill Luskin – Sadly going home over the bridge after a fun week vacation back in June

Sean Perdue

Judy Grim – This was Sophie’s 2nd time at the beach and she loves it!

Carl Meyers

Kimberly Lynn

Laura Sheehan

Kate Sienkiewich – birdie being a rebel

MacKenzie Wright

Danielle Malchow

Kevin McDonnell – Loki loves Greene Turtle

Chad-Michelle Walck

Sharon Schneider

Dana Montoya

Melonie Tibbs

Sharon Norfolk Beall

Sheila Williams

Kristen Hess Kvidt

Irena Jones

Laura Barton

Dan AndTonya James

Richard A Bogert Jr

Robin Sayegh McMahon – Pet Parade

Jimmy Greene – Howl o ween pet parade

Christy Romansky

Debbie Roche – Barley & Hops ❤️ the boardwalk

Christine Nicole

Pamela Buckalew

