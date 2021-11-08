Winterfest Walking Tour Lights Up Northside Park for 29th Annual Event

Ocean City’s 29th annual Winterfest of Lights will return as a walking holiday event on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with an expanded path route. The opening ceremony will return with a magical display and tree lighting beginning at 5:30 p.m. and is FREE to the public this one night only.

Adding to the winter wonderland is a special performance by Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. In addition, Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the Winterfest holiday light displays and the 50-foot Christmas tree officially opening Winterfest of Lights to the public. Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony and be sure to look to the sky for a special holiday experience.

Winterfest guests can experience the magic and spirit of the holiday season close up. The walking path is expanded this year and contains several surprises along the way, creating family-friendly opportunities that will last a lifetime. Grab your cup of coffee or hot chocolate at the Boosters concession window and enjoy the spectacular light displays with many loyal favorites, including the Twelve Days of Christmas and the Toy Factory. Also, patrons can’t miss the animated, 50-foot Winterfest Christmas tree “performing” its show throughout the evening.

Guests will have two photo options this year with Santa Claus and his sleigh or seated more traditionally on his chair. Families can listen to holiday music throughout the park provided by Radio Ocean City or download the Radio Ocean City App for a more personal high-fidelity music experience.

If you have a leashed pet, bring them with you on Wednesday for Furry Friends Day! The hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets can be purchased on-site or online. Admission is $5 for those 12 years & older and FREE for those 11 years and younger. With thousands of holiday lights, Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights will create long-lasting holiday memories for you and your family.

