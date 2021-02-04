Fun and Safe Eastern Shore Activities Week of 2/1/21

Are you going to the Super Bowl Scramble? Are you dining out? Taking an art class? It may have rained and snowed this past weekend; however, that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying these fun and safe Eastern Shore activities in Ocean City and beyond.

Harpoon Hanna’s, Thursday, February 4th

The good news, in addition to Kevin Poole, is that beginning at 5:00 pm on Thursday Nights, you can grab some great food. How can you beat $6 burgers and $5 craft beers, with live music to boot?

Did you know you can always get his schedule, songlist or purchase CD’s on his website, www.kevinpoole.net? The more you know…

Super Bowl Scramble on Sunday, February 7th

Ticket Price: $60 per player which includes green fees, cart and tailgate party. Prizes will be awarded for winning teams

Eagle’s Landing in Berlin, MD offers the opportunity for golfers to enjoy a fun and competitive round of golf prior to one of the greatest sporting events of the year, the Super Bowl. This is a very popular event for locals and visitors alike and sells out each year.

The event is a 4-player scramble with a unique scoring format. The team consists of a Coach, Quarterback, Running Back and Wide Receiver. Teams score points in the following manner: Touchdown (eagle) 6 points, Field Goal (birdie) 3 points, Extra Point (par) 1 point and Safety (bogey) –2 points. 30% of the “A” player’s handicap is the team offense.

Schedule

Tailgate Party at 9 AM (breakfast/brunch). Kick Off is at 10 AM (shotgun start). Also included is “Throw the Bomb” on the third hole and Melanie’s Blitz Soup served at half time.

Speaking of fun and safe activities, the Art League of Ocean City at 9300 Coastal Highway is offering classes and events to celebrate wellness as we enter 2021. There are in person classes for children and adults, as well as online classes. Improve your skills or learn something new. A positive way to spend the quiet winter months!

Winter Wellness Events and Classes run from January 6, 2021 through February 25, 2021.

Let us know if you go and what you think of it! Watch the Big Game with Big Specials at Seacrets Where: @ NITE CLUB Enjoy some great specials safely with you and your family. Seacrets says, “Join us for the SUPER BIG GAME Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay! Don’t miss a play on our HD JUMBO screen in the Morley Hall and over 20 HDTVs with stadium sound! Tailgate begins at 3PM, Kick Off at 6:30PM.

Social distancing is in effect—arrive early to get your table! Food & Drink Specials: Half-price Jerk Chicken, Steamed Shrimp & Ribs (5-9pm)

Specialty Hot Dog Menu

$6 Seacrets Spirits & Crushes, $7 Select Frozens, $5.50 Crafts, $3.50 Domestics, $4.50 Imports, $2.50 Naturals” Top it all off with a Shore Craft Beer (or two!)

Head on down to 235 Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines on February 6th from 9am-1pm! This event takes place at the Ocean Pines Community Center in White Horse Park. Did you know that this event takes place every Saturday, usually beginning in mid-March?

You can be on the lookout for their delicious produce, eggs, seafood, spices, and yes, even flowers, honey, homemade breads, homemade popcorn, pet treats, and even pumpkins! Hope to see you there this week!

Fager’s Island Has Some Great Specials

From their website:

FRIDAY

1/2 Price Small Plates & Appetizers Fridays from 5:00pm-9:00pm. 1/2 Price Small Plates Appetizer Menu. *Not available for carry-out.*

SUNDAY-MONDAY

1/2 Price Prime Rib (or Select Fresh Fish) Join us every Sunday & Monday during the Fall & Winter for 1/2 price Prime Rib or select Fresh Fish starting at 4:30pm. *Not available for carry-out. Restrictions may apply.*

Where fun and safe activities are you going to do this week in Ocean City and on the Eastern Shore? What did we miss? Let us know in the comments!