Ocean City Dreaming: Artist Profile

Kevin Poole

Ocean City Dreamin‘ Thursday night concert series is brought to you by: OceanCity.com, Shore Craft Beer, & Ocean City Development Corporation. We hope this 7pm concert will give you the OCEAN CITY FEELS as you hear the tunes from your favorite artists that perform in Ocean City. Kick back on your couch, and enjoy dinner and music LIVE from your ____________.

living room bedroom porch deck Any of the above

While you are watching make sure to say “hi” to the performer and those watching along with you. You could even request a song! Make it an extended family affair and start a Watch Party and invite your friends and family to watch along with you. We all know we need to be social distancing right now, but we still need ways to stay close.

About the Artist:

Kevin Poole is originally from Wheaton, Md. While attending University of Maryland he started performing at bars in College Park. He moved to Ocean City in 1993. He has been playing full time ever since . He spent winters playing in Park City, Utah, Bimini and Bahamas from 1993-1999. He then spent the winters of 2005-2016 in Key West, Florida. He is now playing year round in Ocean City, MD where he is also raising a family. Kevin also is a booking agent for many local acts and venues in the Ocean City area. You can catch his performances in Berlin, Ocean City, and Fenwick. He plays a very eclectic mix of musical styles and has a song list of over two thousand songs to pull from.

Ocean City Dreamin’ Artist – More Info:

You can always get his schedule, songlist or purchase CD’s on his website www.kevinpoole.net

Tip the Performer

Venmo

PayPal

Any tips over $20, please provide your address info to your payment and Kevin will mail you a CD or send you a digital download code.

Helpful Links