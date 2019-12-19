Free Viewing of The Polar Express on Christmas Eve

142 Shares Email

West Ocean City, MD – FREE Movie Christmas Eve

By Christmas Eve life for our children and possibly us, is at a fever pitch, but the day of Christmas Eve might be a waiting game until the cookies are placed by the tree. Flagship Cinema in West Ocean City, MD has a great event that can bring the family together, and can help fill the last hours before St. Nick comes down the chimney to nibble those cookies. The doors of Flagship Cinema will open at 9:30am on Christmas Eve. At 10am they will play a free showing of The Polar Express. Seats are first come, first serve, so come when the doors open and get your refreshments. The concession stands will be open.

About The Polar Express

The Polar Express was published back in 1985 and soon became a modern classic. The touching story of a boy that rides a mystical train on Christmas Eve night north passing by forest animals and arriving in the North Pole is fuel enough for the imagination. However, the illustrations from The Polar Express catapult our visions of the joyous, carol filled ride concluding with elves and ultimately Santa into a whole new realm. Skeptics believed the book was the pinnacle and should be left alone, but when Tom Hanks and Roberts Zemeckis teamed up to created an animated movie based off the books’s story and illustrations, a whole new Christmas classic was created.

Experience Flagship

The experience will be elevated if you haven’t already viewed a movie at Flagship Cinema. The theater is located in the White Marlin Mall, 12641 Ocean Gateway, West Ocean City, MD. The theater offers ample size comfy recliners with the option of being heated! Bring a blanket and snuggle with your kids as you pass popcorn and sing and dance to, “Hot Chocolate!”

Great for Date Night

Flagship has a great bar, The Pig & Whistle Lounge is across from the concession stand in the lobby. It offers a food, beer, and wine. This is great place to go without the kids too! You can still grab a blanket to snuggle in the heated seats, but this time the night is about dinner and a movie with your special someone,