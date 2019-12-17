Winterizing Your Vacation Property in Ocean City

25 Shares Email

Temperature for Winter Mean Care in Ocean City

With the milder temperatures staying longer with us this year, you might not be concerned about freezing weather. Don’t be complacent, and leave your property unprotected. The coldest months are still to come.

It is advisable to contact a local plumber to perform a complete winterization if you own a summer house or townhouse. However, for owner’s of condominiums, a complete winterization is not an option.

Helpful Suggestions

The following are helpful suggestions to secure your property and keep the costs of ownership down over the winter months:

Setting your heat to 55 degrees is recommended to prevent frozen pipes.

Even if you leave the heat on, though, problems could arise. Should the weather stay below freezing for several days in a row, some remote pipes, may still freeze and burst. The damage that may result could be catastrophic to your property and wallet.

Turn off circuit breaker to hot water heater (By not continually heating water (that no one will use), it will save electricity and money)

Leave all faucets on and Turn off water main to unit (This will prevent a flood in case of breaking and lessen the chance of pipes breaking)

Turn off refrigerator and prop doors open (The open doors will prevent mold from growing inside a dark warm refrigerator)

Open water cabinets to allow heat (Water collects and pools in traps. The expansion of water as it freezes can burst pipes)

Cover all wall air conditioner units (Air seeps into the property around the housing. This will also help to lengthen the number of years the a/c will last)

Check the seal your windows and replace weatherstripping as needed

Under door draft guards also help reduce power bills

Pour antifreeze into each sink drain

Flush your toilets and place some antifreeze in the tank and bowl

Turn off water supply line to toilet

Turn off all breakers (except heat)

Remove all deck furniture or objects that could damage your unit in the high winter winds of a Nor’easter

Check smoke/fire detectors

If your property is used as a rental, replace your deadbolt and lock it to secure your investment. (By not supplying the deadbolt key to tenants, you can be certain your property is secure during the off season.)

Taking steps to protect your property will help safeguard against damages. These simple steps will not only preserve your investment, but could save you money and heartache in the future.