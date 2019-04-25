Expect Traffic Delays During Half Marathon This Saturday

The Ocean City Police Department is reminding citizens to expect traffic delays the morning of Saturday, April 27, 2019 during the Ocean City Island to Island Half Marathon and 5K. Half marathon runners will begin the race at Assateague Island at 7 a.m. and make their way to the finish line at the Inlet Lot. Runners participating in the 5K event will remain on the Boardwalk and will not affect traffic.

Upon reaching Ocean City, runners will travel east on U.S. Route 50 in the far right lane and cross the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge. Runners will then turn south on Philadelphia Avenue until turning east on South 1st Street where they will cross Baltimore Avenue and continue to the Boardwalk. Traffic on Philadelphia Avenue south of North Division Street will be reduced to one lane. Drivers should expect delays in the downtown area beginning at approximately 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Event participants and spectators are urged to use crosswalks while crossing roadways and motorists should be extremely vigilant in the downtown area during this event. Finally, the Ocean City Police Department wishes the best of luck to all runners participating in Saturday’s races!