Spring Restaurant Week starts on Sunday – Here’s a look at this season’s specials

Ocean City’s lucky 13th Spring Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, April 28, featuring daily specials and prix fixe menu options at restaurants throughout the resort until May 11. Participating restaurants, ranging from casual to fine dining outlets, offer specials and a $10, $20, $30 or $40 fixed-price menu.

Restaurant Week, which takes place bi-annually in Ocean City every spring and fall, provides visitors and locals with the opportunity to try something new, be it an entree they’ve never had before or a new restaurant altogether. It also provides local restaurants and their chefs with the opportunity to showcase some of their most innovative and creative new dishes.

Additionally, with an ever-growing array of quality dining options across the Route 50 and 90 bridges, Restaurant Week gives locals a reason to dine in Ocean City during the shoulder season when restaurants aren’t extremely busy.

Originally held in June, and then in mid-May, Spring Restaurant Week was moved to April in 2015 to get the ball rolling and start Ocean City’s dining season a little bit earlier than usual.

New restaurants participating for the first time in 2019 include Mad Fish Bar & Grill and Sanibel’s Oceanside 32. There’s also a special new contest for Restaurant Week 2019, where diners who eat at three different participating restaurants during the event and send pictures of their receipts to the Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association will be entered to win a $150 gift card to their favorite participating RW restaurant.

A Look at the 2019 Restaurant Week Specials

Captain’s Table will offer three courses for $35. Appetizers include tempura fried avocado or pork pot stickers, entrees include chicken Rockefeller, smoked bacon-wrapped meatloaf or shrimp and grits, and desserts include mint chocolate chip and pound cake fried ice cream or New York style cheesecake.

The Shrimp Boat offers every kind of prix fixe menu option under the sun. The $10 menu comes with domestic draft beer or house wine and either a 1/2 lb of shrimp, a shrimp taco or a tuna taco with fries, the $20 menu will get you a crab cake, a 1/2 lb of shrimp and a side, and it’s only up from there with additional $25, $30 and $40 menus. There’s even a Shore Craft Beer special that features $5 Big Oyster Hammerhead on draft or in a can.

Horizons Oceanfront Restaurant in the Clarion Resort will have a delicious $30 prix fixe menu TBA.

Victorian Room in the Dunes Manor will have a $35 menu including an appetizer, an entree and dessert.

Longboard Cafe will have three courses for $35, to be chosen of four: soup/salad, appetizer, entree and dessert. Known for “casual dining… refined,” some of Longboard’s special menu options include shrimp poutine, vegetarian “meatballs,” scallops fondue and stuffed portabella.

Mad Fish Bar & Grill will be participating in Spring Restaurant Week for the first time ever in 2019, menu TBA.

BJ’s on the Water has been involved in Restaurant Week since the event’s inception in 2006. This year they’ll offer a $20 lunch menu, featuring favorites like the Pizette Crab Imperial and Billy’s Big Dog, and a $30 dinner menu with a wide variety of appetizer, salad, entree and dessert options.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg — additional restaurants throughout town including Bourbon Street on the Beach, Crab Alley, Happy Jack Pancake House, Layton’s on 92nd Street, Marlin Moon Restaurant, Micky Fins, Reel Inn, Sanibel’s Oceanside 32, Sello’s Italian Oven and Bar, The Hobbit Restaurant, The Shark on the Harbor and Touch of Italy are all participating, too.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at oceancityrestaurantweek.com.