Estimated Payouts for the White Marlin Open as of 8/8/2024

NewsWhite Marlin Open
By Ann

Can you Win Money Even if You Don’t Have the Biggest Fish?

white marlin open billfish tuna marlin
Day 2 of the 51st WMO set a record for the 4th largest blue marlin in tournament history.

In the White Marlin Open, the thrill of victory isn’t just about bragging rights—it’s about big money. Anglers compete for a massive purse (payout), with millions of dollars on the line.  In 2024 alone, the purse is worth $8.5 million! The prize money is awarded based on the weight of the qualifying fish caught, with the heaviest fish in each category taking home the largest shares. However, it’s not just about catching the biggest fish; strategic entry into added entry levels can significantly boost a team’s potential earnings. These added entry levels, which require additional fees, offer the chance to win even more money if a qualifying fish is caught. The result is a complex and exciting competition where strategy and skill are equally important.

Catch 23 is Slated to Get Money as of Now

catch 23 - michael jordan boat 2020
Although Michael Jordan’s boat, Catch 23 has been upgraded for 2024, his signature paint job is the same and he is projected to get a payout for his fish in 2024 – at least as of today.

Pay-Out Predictions Change Day-to-Day

The White Marlin Open leaderboard is a dynamic landscape, constantly shifting as boats return to the scales with their catches. As of Day 4, the Waste Knot holds the lead with a 77.5-pound white marlin, but the potential payout of $4.182 million could easily be eclipsed if a heavier marlin is brought in. Several other boats are also in the running, with a chance to jump to the top depending on their catches in the remaining days of the tournament. While the blue marlin category boasts impressive catches exceeding 780 pounds, they don’t affect the overall leaderboard, which focuses on the white marlin. Additionally, a 220.5-pound bigeye tuna holds a commanding lead in its category, with a potential payout exceeding $1 million. With two days left in the tournament, the leaderboard remains fluid, and any catch could dramatically alter the standings and potential payouts. The excitement lies in the unpredictable nature of the competition,where a single fish could change everything.

Full Leaderboard is available on the White Marlin Open site.  Check out the estimated pay-outs by boat.

2024 estimated payouts by boat for the white marlin open

 

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
