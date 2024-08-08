51.8 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Live Boat Cams – Time lapse Route 50 Bridge – White Marlin Open

NewsOcean City EventsWhite Marlin Open
By Ann

Welcome to the previous two days of the 2024 White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland! Get ready for a two-day timelapse journey (August 6-8), showcasing the  boats as they embark on their fishing expeditions.  The weather has impacted the White Marlin Open this year and you will see the fog and rain come and go.  Luckily, there hasn’t been as much rain as predicted, but the winds off-shore are impacting the boats.  You can read about the weather predictions for Tropical Storm Debby here.

Our first camera is perched atop the Cambria Hotel, providing a breathtaking view of the inlet and the iconic Route 50 bridge. (This camera switches to the sunset for just a bit each day.)  You can witness the hustle each morning and then again each afternoon starting at around 4 pm as the boats with potential winners make their way back to Harbour Island.

Boatcam – Live Webcam of the boats and the Route 50 Bridge, August 6-8, 2024

Boatcam 2 – Live Webcam Timelapse from the Angler, August 6-8, 2024

Meanwhile, our second camera is strategically positioned at the Angler Bar & Grill, offering a different perspective of the bridge and the boats coming and going.

 

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 8th 2024
Next article
Estimated Payouts for the White Marlin Open as of 8/8/2024

Follow Oceancity.com

222,326FansLike
30,606FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
932SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,326FansLike
30,606FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
932SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND