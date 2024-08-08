Live Boat Cams – Time lapse Route 50 Bridge – White Marlin Open

Welcome to the previous two days of the 2024 White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland! Get ready for a two-day timelapse journey (August 6-8), showcasing the boats as they embark on their fishing expeditions. The weather has impacted the White Marlin Open this year and you will see the fog and rain come and go. Luckily, there hasn’t been as much rain as predicted, but the winds off-shore are impacting the boats. You can read about the weather predictions for Tropical Storm Debby here.

Our first camera is perched atop the Cambria Hotel, providing a breathtaking view of the inlet and the iconic Route 50 bridge. (This camera switches to the sunset for just a bit each day.) You can witness the hustle each morning and then again each afternoon starting at around 4 pm as the boats with potential winners make their way back to Harbour Island.

Boatcam – Live Webcam of the boats and the Route 50 Bridge, August 6-8, 2024

Boatcam 2 – Live Webcam Timelapse from the Angler, August 6-8, 2024

Meanwhile, our second camera is strategically positioned at the Angler Bar & Grill, offering a different perspective of the bridge and the boats coming and going.