The Ultimate Tiki Experience with Cruisin’ Tikis in Ocean City, Maryland

News
By Katie Ruskey

Embark on an unforgettable journey with Ocean City’s first floating tiki, setting sail from Bahia Marina! Since 2018, their iconic tiki boat has been delighting guests with four thrilling daily trips including: the lively Morning Cruise, the breathtaking Sunset Cruise, and the adventurous Sandbar Hopping Cruise. Powered by a zippy 30 horsepower Suzuki motor, our tiki is perfect for bachelorette parties, family outings, or a serene evening on the water.

Picture yourself drifting along with your favorite drink in hand, soaking up the sun or catching a stunning sunset. Cruisin’ Tiki delivers the ultimate waterfront experience in Ocean City, Maryland. Bring your own beer and sip it while our friendly captain crafts you a special cocktail! Relax in style on their spacious, comfortable tiki boat and let the gentle waves and warm breeze create the perfect ambiance.

Embark on an unforgettable journey with Ocean City’s floating tiki, setting sail from Bahia Marina on 22nd street. Book your spot today and make memories that will last a lifetime!

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
