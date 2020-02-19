Ecology Meets Ocean City Film Festival
Ecology Meets Ocean City Film Festival
Climate change, global warming, eco-friendly, these words are used as hashtags, sales gimmicks and debate topics. Summits have been called to see how nations can agree on the best course of action. There is no denying these are issues at the forefront of our world. It is no surprise that two films at the OCFF are peering into how modernization has effected our natural environment here on the Eastern Shore, and the impacts beyond, and what some are trying to do to reverse or stop that change.
We hope to hear your views on these and other films slated to screen at Ocean City Film Festival in less than a month. Don’t forget to comment below about them and any other films you saw during the festival weekend.
With its temperate climate and at one time, a seemingly endless supply of seafood, the Chesapeake Bay was a haven for early settlers. With overfishing, industrialization, modern farming and deadening fertilizer run‐off, parasitic outbreaks and climate change, the Chesapeake now turns to man for survival.
Ocean City Film Festival Screenings:
“Crisis on the Half Shell”: Chesapeake Bay:
- Fox Gold Coast Theater – Thursday, March 5 at 8:00pm
- Flagship Cinemas – Saturday, March 7 at 12:00pm
Reggie’s Forest:
- Flagship Cinemas – Thursday, March 5 at 8:30pm
- Flagship Cinemas – Saturday, March 7 at 8:00pm
- Fox Gold Coast Theater – Sunday, March 8 at 1:30pm
See Film_Festival_Program_2020 for full schedule.