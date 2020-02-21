Love On Tap Craft Beer Festival WEEKEND DEALS!

Love On Tap Craft Beer Festival WEEKEND

Shore Craft Beer: Love on Tap Craft Beer Festival is being held on Saturday, February 29th in Ocean City, Maryland. The forecast is looking fantastic, but it is indoor, so no matter the weather, we’ve got you covered! The Festival has a special tag line for its Leap Day celebration, “You waited four years for this extra day, POUR IT WISELY!”

Over 20 Breweries

40+ Craft Beers

Commemorative Glass

Prizes for Check-ins with Shore Craft Beer App

Games

Delmarva Inspired Selfie Stands

Live Music

With great opportunities like this and more, the WISE choice is to go to the festival!

In past years, the event was sold out. To accommodate the demand for tickets, the Ocean City Convention Center will now house the Love on Tap Craft Beer Festival. The new location not only offers great views of the Bay, but almost doubles the amount of possible entrants! The Convention Center will be decorated by local town and county reps and by the breweries in attendance. The decorated site will give the ability to “Tour the Shore” without needing to leave the Convention Center. Fest goers will have a chance to take selfies in front of pics and objects iconic to the Eastern Shore like beach patrol stands and jet skis! There will be games set up for ticket holders, and live music, by Firekite. The new Shore Craft Beer App will allow participants to check-in at booths throughout the fest and win prizes!

Leap Day is not the only day of festivities; it has evolved into a full weekend! Events of all kind will be happening throughout the weekend! So if you have not grabbed tickets and secured a place to stay, do it now! Hotels are offering packages and businesses our offering specials.

Love on Tap Craft Beer Festival Weekend Events

Check out the below dates, events, and links for more info and access to these GREAT events!

Friday, February 28

Get REWARDED to go this event!! Tickets are FREE and come with BONUSES! With each entry you receive:

$10 credit to Poseidon’s Pub (in Ocean Downs Casino)

(in Ocean Downs Casino) $10 FREE PLAY at Ocean Downs Casino

Craft beer will be $3!

That’s right! You get rewards for attending this event! Plus their will be prizes handed out as part of the Brewers, Bloggers, & Beercation Round Table event!

Location: Ocean Downs Casino Event Room

Time: 5:30

This 1st year event will have bloggers from around the country, local brewers, and local government discussing what is HOT is the craft beer industry and how BEERcations have effected tourism. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the conversation, and grab a craft beer at the bar. The Poseidon’s Pub & Event room will be serving local craft beer for $3! At the end, attendants will have a chance to ask questions of the panel. In true casino form, the crowd will also have a chance to win prizes too! So Download the Shore Craft Beer App so you can check-in & WIN!

Poseidon’s Pub will be offering a special menu for Love On Tap Craft Beer Festival WEEKEND

The Craft Beer inspired menu will be a discounted price!

$30 for three courses or order ala carte. (Available Friday, February 28 – Sunday, March 1)

Appetizers

Lagered Three Onion Soup – Caramelized white onions, red onions and leeks in a rich Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA infused broth. Crouton and melted Swiss cheese. 7

Lot 3 Simmered Clams and Mussels 13 – East Coast Clams and Mussels tossed with pepper bacon, garlic and cherry tomatoes steeped in Evolution Lot #3 and finished with chive butter. Rosemary Ciabatta.13

Ale House Cheese Dip w Bavarian Pretzels 13 – Sizzling crock of our cheese fondue laced with Fin City Poor Mans IPA. Served with fresh baked Bavarian pretzels.13

Entrees

Schnitzel Holstein 24 – Breaded veal cutlet pan fried topped with egg and anchovy. Caper, lemon and Burley Oak Home Grown IPA brown butter sauce. Served with peppercorn spaetzle and fresh vegetable medley.24

Fish and Fries – Yeungling battered Atlantic Cod with house slaw and Pub fries. Capered Tartar Dipping Sauce. 15

Beer Braised Chicken – Half chicken braised in Flying Dog Blood Orange Ale, brown sugar, garlic and lemon. Served with roasted fingerling potatoes and fresh vegetable medley. 19

Beef Short Rib – Seared beef short rib slow cooked in Sam Adams Boston Lager, beef stock and herbs. Served with seasoned rice and black beans. 21

Desserts

Brewamisu – Poseidons take on the classic Tiramisu. Made with lady fingers soaked in Evolution Lucky 7 Porter and mascarpone cheese. 7

Chocolate Beer Cheesecake – Chocolate Stout infused cheesecake with pretzel crust. 7

Keep your Friday night going strong as this follows our Brewers, Bloggers, and Beercations event. Get your Leap Day weekend started with live music, local craft beer, local craft spirits and more!

$5 for Seacrets local craft distilled cocktails all night for festival goers!

Saturday, February 29

Location: Ocean City Convention Center

VIP Admission Time 12:30

General Admission Time: 1:30 – 4:30

General Admission Ticket $35

Designated Driver Tickets $10

Saturday’s Birding Expedition 8am-11am

Assateague, Bayside Ponds and Ocean City Inlet (DRIVING/HIKING)

Cost: $25/person

Meeting Location: Assateague Island Visitor Center

Locals know where to see the best variety of ducks, shorebirds, and raptors. So it is local birders who will guide this sojourn to view birds from the Verrazano Bridge overlooking Sinepuxent Bay, the waterfowl-laden pond at the Bayside community, and the sea ducks of the Ocean City Inlet. Please note: This trip does not enter Assateague Island due to restrictive permitting issues.

Sunday, March 1

Sunday’s Birding Expedition 8am – 11am

Newport Farms Winter Wonderland (DRIVING/HIKING)

Cost: $25/person

Meeting Location: Cul-de-sac at eastern end of Hayes Landing Road

The 2,200-acre Newport Farm reveals spectacular winter birding replete with a remote duck-filled 70-acre freshwater pond next to the vast forests and marshes of Newport Bay. Bird lovers on this one-of-a-kind trip will enjoy short walks totaling less than a mile. The bucolic scene provides a breathtaking backdrop to one of Maryland’s most-renowned winter Bald Eagle and waterfowl spectacles. East Coast winter rarities like American White Pelicans and Golden Eagles may surprise, along with the occasional river otter.

Time: 10am – 5pm

Fins Ale House and Raw Bar on Main Street in Downtown Berlin will be hosting Sunday Brunch the morning following Love on Tap. There will be a Breakfast Beer Flight, with breakfast themed beers including a coffee stout, and an orange beer to enjoy with your breakfast tacos, avocado toast, or a full breakfast! There will be deals on Mimosa pitchers, Mimosas, and Bloody Mary’s. In addition to this, Happy Hour prices will be available all day throughout the entire restaurant. This includes deals on oysters, bar snacks, house wine, mixed drinks, and $3.50 Big Oyster Brewery drafts.