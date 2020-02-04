Life in Synchro:Ocean City Maryland Film Festival

Synchronized ice skating is a cold and unforgiving world, but to the women and girls who find family here, it’s home. Beauty, brutality, grace and guts; the ice reveals all in this largely overlooked, but electrifying sport. Journey alongside incredible women around the country as they push their teams and themselves beyond the routine and up towards greatness. The stars of today, the newcomers, the passionate amateurs and the founders of the sport all have something to prove. They’re chasing Olympic dreams not just for themselves, but for their beloved sport. Together these skaters are out to prove the staying power of synchro.
About the Director: Angela Pinaglia
Pingalia says she was always interested in filmmaking as a young person but didn’t quite know how to break into that world. At age 31, she decided to change careers and left Miami for Washington, DC to study film at American University. That’s where Angela met Nicole Davies, the producer of the film and a synchronized skater, who eventually introduced Panaglia to the sport. Pangalia has an MFA in Film and Electronic Media from AU. Life in Synchro her first feature documentary.
Pinaglia Career Change Led to Life in Synchro
Angela Pinaglia’ s Life in Synchro is a documentary that is little less than an hour. By Pinaglia’s own account, she says she is least likely person to have directed a documentary about synchronized skating. “I’m originally from Miami, FL and not an athlete, and I did not have any interest in anything cold and especially ice skating. But that all changed when I first saw synchro. Once I saw it, I needed to know more.”
Empowered, Confident Women
Pinaglia recounts,” There was something different and enthralling about watching girls and women of all ages fly across the ice in synchronicity. Everywhere I looked, I saw empowered and confident women helping each other and performing these amazing feats. That was nearly three years ago and Life in Synchro is a record of what I witnessed and learned about the sport during that period.”
Official Selection at:
San Luis Obispo International Film Festival 2020
Oxford FilmFestival 2020
DC Independent Film Festival 2020
Women’s Film Festival 2020
Ocean City Film Festival Screening: Life in Synchro
Life in Synchro will be screened at the Ocean City Film Festival at the following locations:
