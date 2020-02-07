J-1: Ocean City Maryland Film Festival

24 Shares Email

OCFF Screens J-1

Ocean City Maryland Native: Emmi Shockley and J-1

Emmi Shockley, raised in Ocean City, Maryland is a filmmaker and actor. Again, this year Emmi will be submitting one of her films to the Ocean City Film Festival. Emmi stars in her new movie, J-1, which was shot at The Crab Bag, on the Ocean City beach and boardwalk, and throughout Ocean City.

About Emmi Shockley

Shockley trained as an actor in both New York City and at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. In May, Shockley graduated from New York University Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Film and Television Production. “My upbringing in Ocean City heavily influences my work as a filmmaker and the stories I tell. J-1 is one of those Ocean City Stories, and hopefully an introduction to my future filmography. J-1 is not autobiographical, but it is certainly inspired by the summers of my teenage years. I see this film as a sort of love letter to my home, but more so, as a story of a young woman searching for the courage to leave home behind. Her struggle is one I hope all audiences can relate to in one way or another.”

J-1

Synopsis:It’s summertime in Ocean City, Maryland. A young crab house waitress named Olivia has fallen for her coworker Mac, an Irish J-1 student. As the last night of the couple’s summer unfolds, Olivia struggles with a plan to move to Dublin with Mac and finds herself torn between the intoxicating promise of a new life and the strong bonds that tie her to her home.

J-1 will be screened at the Ocean City Film Festival at the following locations:

Flagship Cinemas – Thursday, March 5 at 7:30pm

Seacrets – Sunday, March 8 at 11:00am

See Film_Festival_Program_2020 for full schedule.