Easter 2025 in Ocean City Md

Easter in Ocean City, Maryland sounds like an egg-ceptional way to celebrate! From witnessing stunning sunrises and sunsets over the ocean and bay, to leisurely walks along the beach and Boardwalk, there’s plenty of natural beauty to enjoy. Plus, Northside Park offers a tranquil escape for families looking to explore nature and have some fun.

And with Easter Sunday falling late on April 20th this year, there’s a whole host of events and activities lined up for everyone to enjoy. Whether it’s Easter egg hunts, special brunches, or festive celebrations, Ocean City has something for the whole family to enjoy. So get ready to hop into the Easter spirit and make memories that will last a lifetime in our charming coastal town!

If you’re looking for a way to entertain your little bunnies, the Easter Kids Fun Fair is the place to be! It takes place at the Ocean City Convention Center on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. There will be continuous activities, contests, and entertainment including Beanny the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, Juggling Shows, Limbo Contests, Hula Hoops, Musical Chairs…and more!

The Art & Craft Show at the Convention Center will have artists and crafters displaying unique and creative gifts for you and your home, including lawn and garden decor…and more! And finally at the Convention Center, the Home and Condo Show will feature the newest products and services for your home that you won’t want to miss.

Friday, March 29th and Saturday, March 30th: 10:00am – 5:00pm

$5.00 Adults, $4 Seniors (60+) $4.00 students (4-18) $2.00 Military, Police, Fire (with ID) FREE Admission for children 3 and under. You can buy tickets here.

Easter Egg Hunt

Ocean City Recreation & Parks hosts an Easter Egg Hunt at Northside Park on Saturday April 19th at 11am, featuring a classic egg hunt, carnival-style games, and visits with the Easter Bunny, open to children ages 2-10. Cost: $8 per child (Ocean City residents receive a discount – $6 per child)

Pre-registration: Pre-registration highly encouraged, but not required.

Register Here.

OCMD Restaurants, which includes Captain’s Table, Marlin Moon, 32 Palm, and Harrison Harborwatch, have Easter buffets, brunch’s and lunches at many of their restaurants on Easter Sunday. They will celebrate in style with a variety of delicious dining options from platters to buffets, and their restaurants are pulling out all the stops with enticing menus tailored to satisfy every taste. You can take a look at all the Easter Menus here.

Celebrate Easter, with a Brunch menu created by The Embers. Easter Brunch is from 10am-3pm. Book your reservation for a wonderful experience at their Rooftop Restaurant The Embers here.

Let the Carousel Hotel, on 118th Street, celebrate Easter with you. When you stay at the Carousel over Easter, there will be 2 free Easter egg hunts on Saturday and Sunday, followed by one free photo with the Easter Bunny on each day! Make your reservation here.

Already in town that weekend? Come to the Carousel for a delicious Easter Sunday Brunch, between 9am-5pm available in the oceanfront restaurant. All are welcome!

Make Easter extra special with the Fenwick Inn’s Easter Package. Enjoy a delicious treat basket and free shuttle service to and from the Roland E. Powell Convention Center for the Easter Kids Fun Fair on April 18-19th! Book direct here or call 800-641-0011.

A fun, family-friendly day awaits! Come to downtown Berlin for their Spring Celebration on Saturday, April 19th from 10am-5pm. There will be themed carnival games and crafts, and a free Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny at the Taylor Museum. This event is free to attend!

Get your breakfast tickets for Pancakes with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM at Berlin Fire Co. Banquet Hall (214 N Main St.)! Tickets are $10 for adults (3 pancakes, 2 sausage patties) or $6 for kids (2 pancakes, 1 sausage patty).