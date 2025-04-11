48.2 F
Ocean City
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 15 of 2025

Sunset from Somerset Street
Sunset from Somerset Street

 

This week’s weather was all over the place; nice, wet, windy and even foggy!

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 5 and April 11.

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this thirteen week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrise in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.

Beach sunrise
Beach sunrise

 

 

OC gets ready for 2025 tourist season

The Boardwalk archway getting a fresh coat of paint

Repainting of the OC Boardwalk archway
Repainting of the OC Boardwalk archway

 

City Hall gets newly installed flowers by the OC Beautification Committee

City Hall new flowers
City Hall new flowers

Big Wheel getting set up

Big Wheel at Trimper Rides gettting set up
Big Wheel at Trimper Rides getting set up

Ocean City Boardwalk

Nice weather

Nice weather day on boards
Nice weather day on boards

Foggy weather

Foggy day on boards
Foggy day on boards

Wet weather

wet boardwalk
wet boardwalk

Pet weather!

Walking dogs on OC Boardwalk
Walking dogs on OC Boardwalk

 

Let’s highlight two older buildings in OC

The 1911 Walker House is located at Baltimore Avenue and 7th Street.

Walker House. 1911
Walker House. 1911

The 1954 Ocean Manor is located at 107 Wicomico Street.  It was originally used for weekly tourists and now serves as workforce housing.

107 Wicomico Street Ocean Manor
107 Wicomico Street Ocean Manor

 

Ocean City Bayside

Bayside water view from 4th Street
Bayside water view from 4th Street

Ocean City inlet

Native American sculpture by Peter Toth. 1976
Native American sculpture by Peter Toth. 1976

Sunset

Sunset from Edgewater Avenue
Sunset from Edgewater Avenue

in Ocean City

 

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
