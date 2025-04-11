THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 15 of 2025

This week’s weather was all over the place; nice, wet, windy and even foggy!

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between April 5 and April 11.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this thirteen week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrise in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful in any weather.

OC gets ready for 2025 tourist season

The Boardwalk archway getting a fresh coat of paint

City Hall gets newly installed flowers by the OC Beautification Committee

Big Wheel getting set up

Ocean City Boardwalk

Nice weather

Foggy weather

Wet weather

Pet weather!

Let’s highlight two older buildings in OC

The 1911 Walker House is located at Baltimore Avenue and 7th Street.

The 1954 Ocean Manor is located at 107 Wicomico Street. It was originally used for weekly tourists and now serves as workforce housing.

Ocean City Bayside

Ocean City inlet

Sunset

in Ocean City

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.