Celebrating Civil Rights on the Shore

By Anne

The Beach to Bay Heritage Area will present their annual celebration, Civil Rights on the Shore: An Evening of History and Song with Dr. Clara Small and Dr. John Wesley Wright, Tenor at the Charles H. Chipman Cultural Center in downtown Salisbury on May 8 th from 4:30-6:30pm.

Enjoy an evening with Dr. Clara Small and Dr. John Wesley Wright to discover and celebrate the Civil Rights movement here on the shore. The Charles H. Chipman Cultural Center, built in 1838, will serve as the backdrop for this event. The Chipman Center is the oldest standing African-American church on Delmarva. Later abandoned as a church, it was purchased by educators, Professor Charles H. Chipman and his wife Jeanette Chipman. They donated the building for use as a cultural center to honor the history and accomplishments of the black community.

Speakers:

  • Dr. Clara Small

    Dr. Clara Small, renowned Delmarva historian, will illuminate the Shore’s unique civil rights journey and the brave individuals who shaped it.

 

  • Tenor, Dr. John Wesley Wright

    Acclaimed Tenor, Dr. John Wesley Wright, will bring to life the anthems of the movement, stirring hearts and souls.

Be part of this historical evening at the iconic Chipman Cultural Center. Purchase your tickets today at https://www.beachesbayswaterways.org/annual-celebration.html. Let’s honor the past and inspire the future.

Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 30 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

