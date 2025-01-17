Dreamfest 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City, Maryland, is set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring legacy with its annual Dreamfest, taking place from January 16 to 19, 2025. This four-day celebration offers a diverse lineup of performances and events at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, aiming to unite the community through music, history, and reflection.

Event Highlights:

January 17: The renowned Morgan State University Choir will deliver a powerful performance, showcasing their rich musical heritage and honoring Dr. King’s vision of unity and peace.

January 18: “Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” takes the stage, celebrating the music and legacy of the King of Pop with an electrifying tribute show.

January 19: Concluding the festival, “An Evening with WAR – 50th Anniversary of ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends'” offers a night of classic hits and reflections on themes of friendship and harmony.

In addition to these performances, the Roland E. Powell Convention Center will host the 150th Anniversary “Mobile Museum” exhibit throughout the weekend. This month’s exhibit is dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., highlighting the contributions and stories of the Black community in Ocean City.

Beach to Bay Area Black History Included

On the Town’s website, you can find a Black History Tour across the Shore developed by the Beach to Bay Heritage Area. Also included are the mural of Dr. Albert Tindley in Berlin and a video tour of the German Town School.

150th Anniversary Celebration Event

Dreamfest 2025 is part of Ocean City’s broader 150th-anniversary celebrations, which include the “150 Reasons to Smile” social media campaign and the “Dine, Shop & Play” monthly specials, featuring promotions and discounts at participating shops and restaurants.

Love on Tap coming February 22.



Shore Craft Beer’s Love on Tap is another stop along the 150th Anniversary Celebration timeline. Learn more and buy tickets here: https://www.shorecraftbeerfest.com/love-on-tap.html

Join the Ocean City community in commemorating Dr. King’s legacy through music, history, and shared experiences at Dreamfest 2025.