WEEK TWO OF SNOWY OCEAN CITY PICTURES

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 3 of 2025

 

lone walker on a snow OC boardwalk
lone walker on a snow OC boardwalk

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between January 11th to January 17th. On Monday, January 6th Ocean City received about seven inches of snow.  The story of this past week has been much of that snow and now some ice remaining.

 

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this third week of January with snow and ice throughout Ocean City.  Snow pictures near some Ocean City familiar features.

Native American sculpture located at the Ocean City inlet

Native American sculpture
Native American sculpture

The Whale

At the east end of 26th Street is Jonah and the Whale restaurant’s icon. 

Whale on a snowy day
Whale on a snowy day

Touch the Spot

At the north-end of the Ocean City boardwalk is the popular “Touch the Spot” sign which if used as a destination marker by walkers and joggers alike.  And of course, there is a similar sign at the south-end of the boardwalk.

Touch the Spot sign
Touch the Spot sign

 

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

Wolf Moon

Wolf Moon in Ocean City
Wolf Moon in Ocean City

The January full moon is the first full moon of the new year.  This year this full moon appeared on January 13th.  It’s called the Wolf Moon because it was thought wolves howled more at this time of year as there was less food being in the middle of the winter.   It is also the highest-hanging full moon of 2025 in the Northern Hemisphere and will be in the sky for the longest. 

 

The Ocean City Boardwalk

A snowy boardwalk
A snowy boardwalk

The snow and ice have made walking the boardwalk a little more challenging this week.  But always so beautiful, too.

ice melting on Ocean City boardwalk later in week
ice melting on Ocean City boardwalk later in week

Firefighters Memorial sculpture

Located on the Boardwalk by North Division Street.

Firefighters Memorial sculpture
Firefighters Memorial sculpture

 

At the Ocean City inlet with our seagull friends.

seagulls at the Ocean City inlet
seagulls at the Ocean City inlet

Sunrises in Ocean City

Sunrise at pier. pic 2
Sunrise at pier. pic 2

A staple of Ocean City are its great sunrise pictures.  Here’s two pictures taken this week.

Sunrise at pier
Sunrise at pier
Sunrise on north end of boardwalk
Sunrise on north end of boardwalk

 

Today, with slightly warmer temperatures, Ocean City will continue to see its snow and ice melt.  But don’t believe that this warming trend will last.  Wait till next week temperatures!! Even colder!!

 

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month.  From January 16th to 19th, Ocean City will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s enduring legacy with various Dreamfest performances at the Ocean City Convention Center.  

 

Enjoy this holiday weekend.

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
