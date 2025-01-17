WEEK TWO OF SNOWY OCEAN CITY PICTURES

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 3 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between January 11th to January 17th. On Monday, January 6th Ocean City received about seven inches of snow. The story of this past week has been much of that snow and now some ice remaining.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this third week of January with snow and ice throughout Ocean City. Snow pictures near some Ocean City familiar features.

Native American sculpture located at the Ocean City inlet

The Whale

At the east end of 26th Street is Jonah and the Whale restaurant’s icon.

Touch the Spot

At the north-end of the Ocean City boardwalk is the popular “Touch the Spot” sign which if used as a destination marker by walkers and joggers alike. And of course, there is a similar sign at the south-end of the boardwalk.

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

Wolf Moon

The January full moon is the first full moon of the new year. This year this full moon appeared on January 13th. It’s called the Wolf Moon because it was thought wolves howled more at this time of year as there was less food being in the middle of the winter. It is also the highest-hanging full moon of 2025 in the Northern Hemisphere and will be in the sky for the longest.

The Ocean City Boardwalk

The snow and ice have made walking the boardwalk a little more challenging this week. But always so beautiful, too.

Firefighters Memorial sculpture

Located on the Boardwalk by North Division Street.

At the Ocean City inlet with our seagull friends.

Sunrises in Ocean City

A staple of Ocean City are its great sunrise pictures. Here’s two pictures taken this week.

Today, with slightly warmer temperatures, Ocean City will continue to see its snow and ice melt. But don’t believe that this warming trend will last. Wait till next week temperatures!! Even colder!!

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. From January 16th to 19th, Ocean City will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s enduring legacy with various Dreamfest performances at the Ocean City Convention Center.

Enjoy this holiday weekend.