Dogfish Head: Official Sponsor of Ocean City’s Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival This Weekend

The Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of craft beer, local culture, and fun, with Dogfish Head Brewery stepping in as the official sponsor. This partnership between the beloved craft beer brand and the festival is an exciting blend of creativity, community, and exceptional beer. We had the chance to speak with Nick Izzo, Senior Brewery Representative for Dogfish Head, to dive deeper into the brewery’s involvement with the event and what attendees can expect.

A Natural Fit for Dogfish Head

Nick Izzo has a unique connection to the Ocean City area, as he resides in nearby Ocean Pines and grew up in Bethany Beach, Delaware. His local roots make him an ideal representative for Dogfish Head’s partnership with the Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival. Izzo explains that the sponsorship allows Dogfish Head to engage with the community and showcase their commitment to local craft beer culture.

What Does Being a Sponsor Mean?

As the official sponsor, Dogfish Head’s role is to elevate the festival experience by providing festivalgoers with high-quality, off-centered beers and cocktails, along with exciting giveaways and prizes. “We are able to showcase some of the highest quality product in the market while having some fun to go along with it,” says Izzo. This sponsorship allows Dogfish Head to engage directly with attendees while offering a taste of their most popular brews.

What to Expect from Dogfish Head at the Festival

At the Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival, Dogfish Head will be offering a range of drinks, including some of their flagship off-centered beers and specialty cocktails. Izzo highlights the brewery’s winter seasonal beer, Covered in Nuggs, which will be available at the event. Covered in Nuggs is a much-loved brew that fans are excited to see become available nationally in 2024. A piney, citrusy IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Centennial hops, this beer delivers a “sticky heap of lupulin goodness,” Izzo says. For those looking for something a little different, Dogfish Head will also be offering their new Sun Cruiser, a refreshing Ready to Drink Vodka Iced Tea made with real iced tea and vodka for a smooth, easy-drinking experience.

While festival attendees can’t purchase Dogfish Head beer to take home from the event, they can find the brewery’s products at local retailers wherever beer is sold. For those seeking a special gift, Izzo suggests Dogfish Head’s higher ABV options, which are available at the brewery and are perfect for gift-giving during the holiday season.

Bringing the Holiday Spirit to the Festival

When it comes to the holiday season, Dogfish Head’s winter seasonal, Covered in Nuggs, is the perfect brew to get you into the festive spirit. As part of their 2024 Art Series, this beer will be complemented by beautifully designed labels from Methane Studios, adding a creative touch to both the beer and the event experience.

Off-Centered Vibes for Let’s Get Lit

Izzo sums up Dogfish Head’s approach to the festival with one phrase: “Off-Centered!” Dogfish Head has always embraced creativity and fun in their beer and events, and they’re bringing that same energy to the Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival. With a variety of unique beers, cocktails, and a festive atmosphere, Dogfish Head is sure to make the event even more special for all who attend.

The Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival promises to be an exciting event, and with Dogfish Head as the official sponsor, attendees can expect a truly off-centered experience filled with craft beer, holiday cheer, and good times.