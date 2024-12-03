28.4 F
Ocean City
Dogfish Head: Official Sponsor of Ocean City’s Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival This Weekend

News
By Katie Ruskey
lets get lit in ocean city costumes
Let’s Get Lit kicks off the holiday season in Ocean City, Md.

The Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of craft beer, local culture, and fun, with Dogfish Head Brewery stepping in as the official sponsor. This partnership between the beloved craft beer brand and the festival is an exciting blend of creativity, community, and exceptional beer. We had the chance to speak with Nick Izzo, Senior Brewery Representative for Dogfish Head, to dive deeper into the brewery’s involvement with the event and what attendees can expect.

A Natural Fit for Dogfish Head

costume contest hosted by DJ Bigler at the Let's Get Lit Shore Craft Beer and Fun Fest
Costume contests and a visit from Santa are just a few surprises at Let’s Get Lit Craft Beer Festival.

Nick Izzo has a unique connection to the Ocean City area, as he resides in nearby Ocean Pines and grew up in Bethany Beach, Delaware. His local roots make him an ideal representative for Dogfish Head’s partnership with the Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival.  Izzo explains that the sponsorship allows Dogfish Head to engage with the community and showcase their commitment to local craft beer culture.

What Does Being a Sponsor Mean?

dogfish head canned crush
Small samples of the Dogfish Head canned cocktails will be offered to all festival goers.

As the official sponsor, Dogfish Head’s role is to elevate the festival experience by providing festivalgoers with high-quality, off-centered beers and cocktails, along with exciting giveaways and prizes. “We are able to showcase some of the highest quality product in the market while having some fun to go along with it,” says Izzo. This sponsorship allows Dogfish Head to engage directly with attendees while offering a taste of their most popular brews.

What to Expect from Dogfish Head at the Festival

Dogfish is the 2024 lets get lit in ocean city sponsor
Dogfish is the 2024 Let’s Get Lit in Ocean City sponsor. You can win a 2 night stay at the Dogfish Inn as well as other great prizes.

At the Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival, Dogfish Head will be offering a range of drinks, including some of their flagship off-centered beers and specialty cocktails. Izzo highlights the brewery’s winter seasonal beer, Covered in Nuggs, which will be available at the event. Covered in Nuggs is a much-loved brew that fans are excited to see become available nationally in 2024. A piney, citrusy IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Centennial hops, this beer delivers a “sticky heap of lupulin goodness,” Izzo says. For those looking for something a little different, Dogfish Head will also be offering their new Sun Cruiser, a refreshing Ready to Drink Vodka Iced Tea made with real iced tea and vodka for a smooth, easy-drinking experience.

While festival attendees can’t purchase Dogfish Head beer to take home from the event, they can find the brewery’s products at local retailers wherever beer is sold. For those seeking a special gift, Izzo suggests Dogfish Head’s higher ABV options, which are available at the brewery and are perfect for gift-giving during the holiday season.

Bringing the Holiday Spirit to the Festival

lets get lit in Ocean City revelers
Let’s Get Lit is set for December 7th hosted by Shore Craft Beer.

When it comes to the holiday season, Dogfish Head’s winter seasonal, Covered in Nuggs, is the perfect brew to get you into the festive spirit. As part of their 2024 Art Series, this beer will be complemented by beautifully designed labels from Methane Studios, adding a creative touch to both the beer and the event experience.

Off-Centered Vibes for Let’s Get Lit

Let's Get Lit in Ocean City - a party full of fun at the Cambria Hotel
Let’s Get Lit in Ocean City – a party full of fun at the Cambria Hotel

Izzo sums up Dogfish Head’s approach to the festival with one phrase: “Off-Centered!” Dogfish Head has always embraced creativity and fun in their beer and events, and they’re bringing that same energy to the Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival. With a variety of unique beers, cocktails, and a festive atmosphere, Dogfish Head is sure to make the event even more special for all who attend.

The Let’s Get Lit Beer Festival promises to be an exciting event, and with Dogfish Head as the official sponsor, attendees can expect a truly off-centered experience filled with craft beer, holiday cheer, and good times.

 
 
Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
