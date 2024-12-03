Spend A December Weekend With Me in Ocean City, Maryland

Everyone thinks that as the temperatures cool off, so does the excitement. But it’s quite the opposite! Come spend a weekend with me in Ocean City, Maryland in December.

Coffee Shops on the Boardwalk

Enjoy your morning by not setting you alarm, rolling out of bed, and throwing your favorite hoodie and UGGS. Stroll the beautiful boardwalk with a hot steaming cup of coffee from one of Ocean City’s delicious coffee shops. Java Beach Cafe and Talbot Street Cafe are some of my favorites. Click here for a list of other coffee shops.

Breakfast with Santa

This December, Santa will be super busy having breakfast with some of his favorite beach kiddies. Several local restaurants will be hosting Breakfast with Santa Claus events. Harpoon Hannah’s will be hosting Brunch with Santa on December 15th. Ropewalk will be hosting Breakfast with Santa December 10-11th. Crafts will be available and Santa will be taking requests for gifts under the tree.

Pizza Party with Santa

Wednesday December 4th the Recreation and Parks will be hosting a pizza party with Santa. Crafts, pizza, and cookie decorating are included in this fun and festive events. There may even be a visit by Santa followed by a trip to Winterfest of Lights. Come out from 5:30-7:30pm to the Ocean City Recreation Complex. Pre registration is required. $10 for non-residents, $8 for Ocean City residents.

Ocean City Christmas Parade

Mark your calendars for Saturday December 11th, as the 41 year old tradition continues. The Ocean City Christmas Parade begins at 11 am and begins at Old Landing Road and proceeds south to 120th street. Bring your chairs, hot chocolate, and blankets to wrap yourself in holiday spirit.

Let’s Get Lit

The second annual Let’s Get Lit Christmas event hosted by Shore Craft Beer and The Cambria hotel is on for December 7th. Enjoy bottomless craft beer tastings, dancing, and a costume contest for the most “lit!” Tickets are only $40, but you can upgrade to the VIP package that offers an extra hour of partying. Tickets also include weekend long discounts including places such as Crawl Street Tavern and The Angler!

Santa Con

Saturday December 14th, you could be seeing double…triple… or even more with the 14th annual Santa Con. A completely free event that not only gets you in the Christmas spirit but takes you on a tour of local bars around the Ocean City, Maryland area. Get a group of friends together, pick our your coordinating outfits, and the more festive the better. For more information click here.

Winterfest of Lights

It’s back and as festive as ever. This year, The Festival of Lights is opened at Northside Park for the holiday season. This year’s lights are a beautiful walk through event that shows off the beauty of Northside Park. Lights are currently on and will stay lit through December 31st. To buy tickets click here.

Light Up Boat Parade

The Ocean City/Fenwick Island Annual Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday December 7th 5-8pm, with a viewing Party at Harpoon Hanna’s. There will be appearances by Santa Claus, Buddy the Elf & Olaf. Bring a toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

Christmas Carols by R&B Group 4PM

Local Brewery Tour

Ocean City offers several local brewery experiences. Start in Berlin at Burley Oak Brewery with a Kook Double IPA. I like to stick to seltzers- a light and crisp black cherry. Head back towards Ocean City and make a stop at Sinepuxant Brewery for their Captain’s Lager or a rotating menu of fruity seltzers. I highly recommend the blueberry! Just before the Route 50 Bridge on the left, Fin City Brewery has a White Marlin Pale Ale that is very popular- especially during The White Marlin Open. If you like heavier, Black Fin would be a great pick. Finish your tour at Seacrets, a prohibition style era tour with tastings of rum- and don’t forget to punch your time card!

Ice Skate Date at The Carousel

Ice skating is opened with off season hours and availability. Skating admission is $6 for hotel guests and $8 for non- guests. Ice skate rentals are $4 for hotel guests and $6 for non- guests. For hours of operation, find more information here.

Windmill Creek Winery

Opening Wednesday-Sunday from 12-8:30, Windmill Creek Winery bodes a charming home town feel with the Christmas lights to go with it. Sparkling rose, fruit wines, and watermelon and blueberry select are some of the favorites. Their igloo dining experiences are now open for reservations.

Enjoy a Seafood Dinner

Winter is the best time to find that quiet intimate dinner in Ocean City. Several places close up for the season, but more restaurants are open than you think. Try the lobster stir fry from The Captain’s Table, fresh shucked oysters from Marlin Moon, or the perfect pasta pairing from Sello’s. If you’re looking for more of a bar scene, Pickles Pub is opened 365 days a year! Their bacon wrapped sea scallops are a hit. And I dare someone to try and beat my high score on the basketball game.

Outlet Shopping

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping…or just treat yourself! With the new addition on Burlington Coat Factory Tanger Outlets just outside the Route 50 Bridge has something for everyone. J Crew, Marshalls, Ulta, and Hallmark are a few of my favorites! Get hungry while you’re shopping? Me, too! Visit Mione’s Pizza for their incredible slices. They even have a gluten free crust option! Tip: Look for the cute train that runs along the ceiling around the dining area.

Cinema Experience

Have you been itching to see Wicked? Red One? Flagship Cinemas offers amenities that you would never even think of! Heated recliners, free movies on your birthday, and a full bar The Pig and Whistle can all be enjoyed. If you join their film fanatic club, you can earn points for discounted popcorn and drinks.