37.2 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

City Council Moves Forward with Sports Complex Discussion

NewsPress Releases
By Anne Neely

Ocean City, Maryland – (February 1, 2023): Ocean City Councilmembers voted unanimously on Tuesday, January 31, to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) and their consultant to present the updated Sports Complex Market and Economic Feasibility Study at an upcoming meeting. The meeting, which is expected to occur in March, will be held at the Ocean City Convention Center and open to elected officials in Worcester County.

“A Worcester County Sports Complex has remained a top priority for the City Council for the last several years,” commented City Manager Terry McGean. “The Town believes it is tremendously important to have the Maryland Stadium Authority present the Sports Complex and Economic Analysis Update to the council, the commissioners, other local elected officials and to the public.”

The updated study, released in November 2022, includes updated market research, economic and fiscal impact analysis, an updated summary of sports participation trends, and construction cost estimates. In addition, the updated study provides key findings, which include estimated tax revenues generated from the ongoing operations of the sports complex.

“There have been a lot of questions surrounding the proposed sports complex, and we believe inviting the MSA here with their consultant will give elected officials the opportunity to ask questions about the project and the report findings,” McGean finished. “The Ocean City Mayor and City Council remain interested in building a sports complex in Worcester County, and we hope that this meeting will be a fresh start and the beginning of additional discussions on how to move forward with what we believe is an exciting opportunity for economic development, tourism and our local county citizens.”

Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023
Next article
The Henry Hotel’s History in Ocean City Md

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,868FollowersFollow
488SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,868FollowersFollow
488SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND