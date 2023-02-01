City Council Moves Forward with Sports Complex Discussion

Ocean City, Maryland – (February 1, 2023): Ocean City Councilmembers voted unanimously on Tuesday, January 31, to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) and their consultant to present the updated Sports Complex Market and Economic Feasibility Study at an upcoming meeting. The meeting, which is expected to occur in March, will be held at the Ocean City Convention Center and open to elected officials in Worcester County.

“A Worcester County Sports Complex has remained a top priority for the City Council for the last several years,” commented City Manager Terry McGean. “The Town believes it is tremendously important to have the Maryland Stadium Authority present the Sports Complex and Economic Analysis Update to the council, the commissioners, other local elected officials and to the public.”

The updated study, released in November 2022, includes updated market research, economic and fiscal impact analysis, an updated summary of sports participation trends, and construction cost estimates. In addition, the updated study provides key findings, which include estimated tax revenues generated from the ongoing operations of the sports complex.

“There have been a lot of questions surrounding the proposed sports complex, and we believe inviting the MSA here with their consultant will give elected officials the opportunity to ask questions about the project and the report findings,” McGean finished. “The Ocean City Mayor and City Council remain interested in building a sports complex in Worcester County, and we hope that this meeting will be a fresh start and the beginning of additional discussions on how to move forward with what we believe is an exciting opportunity for economic development, tourism and our local county citizens.”