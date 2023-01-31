4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023

With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming.
1SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill
SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as saying that it was time to move on but that they were hoping somebody would step in and run the restaurant as it has been run for years in Ocean City, MD. SoDel Concepts who own and operate many restaurants in Delaware stepped up and will be keeping the name and hiring most of the same people.
SoDel Concepts is based in Rehoboth. According to their website, SoDel Concepts is “an award-winning, chef driven restaurant group …SoDel Concepts believes in cooking beautiful, simple food, developing the people we work with, and making the world a better place.” They have Thompson Island Brewing, Papa Grande’s, Matt’s Fish Camp and more.
Most Ocean City restaurant goers are hoping that a reinvigorated Macky’s under new management will be the new and improved version of the same Macky’s which is a beloved Ocean City restaurant and has been for decades. If you want to read more about Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill history, click here.
2Shotti’s Point buys Full Moon Saloon in West Ocean City
This white restaurant in West Ocean City on Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City is getting a new owner and certainly a new vibe. Shotti’s Point which is a popular bar/restaurant next to K-Coast Surf Shop opened in 2016. Mike Shott expanded to a Boardwalk location in 2019 and is now expanding into West Ocean City. According to their website, Shotti’s Point focuses on a “unique menu and a locals vibe.” If the crowds at their K-Coast location are any indication of the success of their new location, you will see a migration to the old Full Moon Saloon once it opens under the new ownership.
3Rope Walk Will Take Over Coastal Smokehouse in West Ocean City
According to the Ocean City Today article, Matt Ortt Companies confirmed that the Rope Walk group will take over the Coastal Smokehouse restaurant on Route 50 in West Ocean City. Coastal Smokehouse only opened in 2021, but is exiting the West Ocean City scene. Let’s hope Ropewalk brings a restaurant to this location that has some staying power. Several other restaurants at this location have failed.
4The Globe in Berlin Will Be Operated by Owner of Braddagh Barney’s
Bryan Brushmiller has apparently turned over the Globe Restaurant in Berlin, MD to the capable hands of Jon Lane who will lease the Globe. His current Asian Fusion restaurant in West Ocean City will not necessarily predict the menu for the Globe. The OceanCityToday article states that “’We’re going to be doing some sweet tea-brined fried chicken, a lot of different smoked meats, ribs, pulled pork, kind of southern sides, salads. And we’ll have a good cocktail program as well,’ Lane said.”