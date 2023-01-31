4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023

SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as saying that it was time to move on but that they were hoping somebody would step in and run the restaurant as it has been run for years in Ocean City, MD. SoDel Concepts who own and operate many restaurants in Delaware stepped up and will be keeping the name and hiring most of the same people.

SoDel Concepts is based in Rehoboth. According to their website, SoDel Concepts is “an award-winning, chef driven restaurant group …SoDel Concepts believes in cooking beautiful, simple food, developing the people we work with, and making the world a better place.” They have Thompson Island Brewing, Papa Grande’s, Matt’s Fish Camp and more.

Most Ocean City restaurant goers are hoping that a reinvigorated Macky’s under new management will be the new and improved version of the same Macky’s which is a beloved Ocean City restaurant and has been for decades. If you want to read more about Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill history, click here.