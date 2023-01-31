40.4 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
FeaturedNewsOcean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City Restaurants

4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023

Ann
By Ann
0
4

With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming.  

1
SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill 

Mackys restaurant in ocean city

SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023.  Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as saying that it was time to move on but that they were hoping somebody would step in and run the restaurant as it has been run for years in Ocean City, MD.  SoDel Concepts who own and operate many restaurants in Delaware stepped up and will be keeping the name and hiring most of the same people.  

SoDel Concepts is based in Rehoboth.  According to their website, SoDel Concepts is “an award-winning, chef driven restaurant group …SoDel Concepts believes in cooking beautiful, simple food, developing the people we work with, and making the world a better place.” They have Thompson Island Brewing, Papa Grande’s,  Matt’s Fish Camp and more.  

Most Ocean City restaurant goers are hoping that a reinvigorated Macky’s under new management will be the new and improved version of the same Macky’s which is a beloved Ocean City restaurant and has been for decades.  If you want to read more about Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill history, click here.

2
Shotti’s Point buys Full Moon Saloon in West Ocean City

Shottis point restaurant at coast

This white restaurant in West Ocean City on Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City is getting a new owner and certainly a new vibe.  Shotti’s Point which is a popular bar/restaurant next to K-Coast Surf Shop opened in 2016.  Mike Shott expanded to a Boardwalk location in 2019 and is now expanding into West Ocean City.  According to their website, Shotti’s Point focuses on a “unique menu and a locals vibe.”  If the crowds at their K-Coast location are any indication of the success of their new location, you will see a migration to the old Full Moon Saloon once it opens under the new ownership.

3
Rope Walk Will Take Over Coastal Smokehouse in West Ocean City

Coastal Smokehouse being taken over by Rope Walk

According to the Ocean City Today article, Matt Ortt Companies confirmed that the Rope Walk group will take over the Coastal Smokehouse restaurant on Route 50 in West Ocean City.  Coastal Smokehouse only opened in 2021, but is exiting the West Ocean City scene.  Let’s hope Ropewalk brings a restaurant to this location that has some staying power.  Several other restaurants at this location have failed.

4
The Globe in Berlin Will Be Operated by Owner of Braddagh Barney’s

The Globe in Berlin MD

Bryan Brushmiller has apparently turned over the Globe Restaurant in Berlin, MD to the capable hands of Jon Lane who will lease the Globe.  His current Asian Fusion restaurant in West Ocean City will not necessarily predict the menu for the Globe.  The OceanCityToday article states that “’We’re going to be doing some sweet tea-brined fried chicken, a lot of different smoked meats, ribs, pulled pork, kind of southern sides, salads. And we’ll have a good cocktail program as well,’ Lane said.”

Previous article
Ocean City to Host First Running Festival
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

HomeNews4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,869FollowersFollow
489SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND