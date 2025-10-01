Day 3 of Oceans Calling: The Day Everyone Felt Rejuvenated by the Sun and Music

After two days of clouds and scattered showers…rain, Day 3 of Oceans Calling 2025 delivered what everyone had been waiting for — sun!

Here Comes the Sun

Festivalgoers felt the sun on their skin- different from feeling the rain on their skin and a singalong with Natasha Bedingfield the night before. The shift in weather brought fresh energy, and with band tees proudly on display, the crowd was ready to rock out to a stacked Sunday lineup — capped off by none other than headliner, Fall Out Boy.

Kicking off Day 3

The day kicked off strong with Eric Hutchinson, whose upbeat set set the tone early. But fans were in for a surprise when he reappeared later in the day for a special cameo with O.A.R. and friends, blending seamlessly into the collaborative magic onstage.

Over at the Carousel Stage, Blind Melon brought the 90s vibes hard, complete with trippy neon backdrops and a surprise audience member in a full bee costume — a nostalgic nod to their iconic No Rain video that had fans cheering with delight.

Ziggy Gave Us Giveaway Tickets!

Meanwhile, Ziggy Marley brought his signature chill to the beachfront, reminding everyone to leave their worries behind. Contest winners Celeste and Steven were spotted dancing barefoot in the sand, thrilled to have won their tickets. For Steven, it was his very first concert — and in his own words, “the best day of his life!” Celeste is now officially “hooked” and counting down the days to Country’s Calling.

As the sun began to set, Devo took the stage and got the crowd cracking that whip, followed by a high-energy, nostalgia-filled set from Weezer that transported fans straight back to their high school and college days. Train lit up the Rockville Stage with an explosive performance where, truly, everyone knew every word to every song.

Fall…Out…Boy

But the moment everyone had been waiting for came as the pyrotechnics blasted and Fall Out Boy hit the stage. Fans had camped out at the barricade since noon — nine hours of anticipation that erupted in an electrifying finale. From the first note to the last firework, the band delivered a high-octane set that shook the boardwalk. From the photo pit to the VIP bleachers (shoutout to the Thrashers fries I had during their set), the view was unforgettable.

A Wow Moment

As I looked out over the packed crowd in our little downtown, it hit me — Oceans Calling isn’t just about music. It’s about shared moments, boardwalk bites, beachside beers, and off-key singalongs with strangers who feel like friends. Now, it’s time to rest up and do it all over again at Country’s Calling- just three days away!