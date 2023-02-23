“Cheers to FeBREWary! Check into Local Breweries with Shore Craft Beer App for a Chance to Win a Luxurious Ocean City BEERCATION at the Grand Hotel”

Win a 2-night Stay at the Grand Hotel Oceanfront

Maryland’s Craft Beer Lovers Month is FeBREWary, and Shore Craft Beer is celebrating in style with an exciting giveaway. Craft beer enthusiasts have a chance to win a two-night stay at the luxurious oceanfront Grand Hotel in Ocean City, MD.

How To Win

The giveaway is open to anyone who checks into three local craft breweries on Maryland’s Eastern Shore using the Shore Craft Beer App. Once you have checked into three breweries, you will automatically be entered to win the two-night stay at the Grand Hotel. Additionally, you will receive a commemorative pint glass for Love on Tap and beer in your room during your stay.

Participating in this exciting giveaway is easy. Simply visit one of the participating local breweries, take a selfie of yourself with your beer, or just snap a photo of your beer. Then enter the beer you are drinking at the brewery and check in on the Shore Craft Beer App. Repeat this process at two more breweries to be entered to win the Ocean City BEERCATION.

You can read more here.

Information on the Grand Hotel Oceanfront in Ocean City, Maryland

The Grand Hotel in Ocean City, MD, is a premier destination for luxury beachfront accommodations. The hotel boasts breathtaking ocean views, comfortable rooms, and top-notch amenities. The winner of this exciting giveaway will be able to enjoy all that the Grand Hotel has to offer during their two-night stay.

It’s important to note that the two-night stay is good all year, except during the peak season and holidays. This means that the winner will have the flexibility to plan their BEERCATION when it’s convenient for them, and still enjoy the luxurious accommodations of the Grand Hotel.

Maryland’s Craft Beer Lovers Month is the perfect time to explore the Eastern Shore’s vibrant craft beer scene. With the Shore Craft Beer App, you can discover new breweries, connect with other craft beer enthusiasts, and participate in exciting events and giveaways. So start checking in at local breweries on the Eastern Shore today for a chance to win an unforgettable Ocean City BEERCATION at the Grand Hotel.