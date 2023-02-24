WALK-INS ARE WELCOME FOR 7TH ANNUAL FILM FESTIVAL WEEKEND MARCH 2-5

OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 24, 2023 — Walk-ins are welcome as the 7th Annual Ocean City Film Festival premieres March 2-5 with four days of independent movies both local and from around the world shown at iconic Ocean City locations.

Films will be screened at venues including Flagship Cinemas, Fox Gold Coast Theater, Seacrets Morley Hall, Nick’s, Ocean Downs Casino, and the Residence Inn by Marriott. Social gatherings and after parties will be held at Holiday Inn & Suites Coral Reef, Seacrets Morley Hall, Ocean City Center for the Arts, Cambria Hotel, Princess Royale, and Residence Inn.

The festival will screen films produced by independent filmmakers that were submitted for judging and selection. Several feature-length films are showing, plus short films grouped into blocks by interest, including Veterans, Black History, Resilient Women, and more. Festival goers are welcome at Q&A sessions, coffee get-togethers, and daily after-parties.

Admission to festival is available by purchasing a 1-day pass good for that particular day or a 4-day pass allowing admission into all of the events of the festival March 2-5, with the exception of the John Waters’ performance. Passes and complete information are available at OCMDFilmFestival.com. Walk-in passes are also available at the door of each venue for cash only at showtimes.

The festival is offering discount codes for single- and multiple-day passes to essential members of the community including first responders, military members, students, and Art League members. Enter discount code “ThankYou2023” when purchasing tickets.

Also listed on the Film Festival website are special, off-season hotel rates for festival goers.

The Film Festival is an initiative of the nonprofit Art League that produces the festival annually along with broad support from the Town of Ocean City, Ocean Downs Casino, The State of Maryland Film Office, and the Ocean City community.

More information is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com, OCart.org, or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.