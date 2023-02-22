65.5 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

“Experience the Magic: Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, the Return Previewing at the Ocean City Film Festival!”

Art LeagueArts & CultureNews
By Ann
Disney's Biggest Little Farm, the Return by National Geographic at the Ocean City Film Fest
Disney +’s Earth Day Special is the Biggest Little Farm, the Return by National Geographic. The release date is April 22, but you can see it at the Ocean City Film Festival on March 2nd at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center

The Ocean City Film Festival is proud to present the screening of the Disney + Earth Day Special, Biggest Little Farm, The Return, a heartwarming and insightful documentary film that will take you on a journey of nature’s resilience and the power of human determination.

Directed by John Chester, a Stephen Decatur High School graduate, and his wife Molly Chester, Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, The Return, is a sequel to their original documentary, Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, which tells the story of their journey to create a sustainable farm in Southern California.

The film follows John and Molly as they return to their farm after a devastating wildfire destroyed much of their land. With the help of a team of experts and their passion for farming, they set out to rebuild their farm and restore the land to its former glory.

The documentary showcases the incredible resilience of nature, as John and Molly work tirelessly to create a diverse and sustainable ecosystem on their farm. They plant a variety of crops, raise livestock, and implement innovative techniques to improve the soil and water quality, all while dealing with the challenges that come with farming.

Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, The Return, is a story of hope, perseverance, and the power of nature to heal itself. The film has received critical acclaim for its stunning cinematography and powerful storytelling, and it is a must-see for anyone who cares about the environment and our connection to the land.

For John Chester, a native of Ocean City, Maryland, the film is a testament to his love of nature and his passion for sustainable farming. After graduating from Stephen Decatur High School, John went on to pursue a career in filmmaking, working on a variety of projects before co-founding Apricot Lane Farms with his wife Molly.

The Ocean City Film Festival is excited to showcase the work of this talented filmmaker and his team. The screening of Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, The Return, is a unique opportunity to see the power of nature in action and to learn about the innovative techniques used by farmers to create sustainable ecosystems.

Don’t miss out on this incredible documentary, join us at the Ocean City Film Festival on Premier Night at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center and experience the magic of Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, The Return.

Click to see the Program for the Ocean City Film Festival

 
 

 

 
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Marine Mammal Commission Releases Update on Recent Humpback Strandings and Deaths Showing No Known Connection
Next article
Make a Splash at 5 of the Best Ocean City Oceanfront Hotels!

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,874FollowersFollow
500SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,874FollowersFollow
500SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND