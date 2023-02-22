“Experience the Magic: Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, the Return Previewing at the Ocean City Film Festival!”

The Ocean City Film Festival is proud to present the screening of the Disney + Earth Day Special, Biggest Little Farm, The Return, a heartwarming and insightful documentary film that will take you on a journey of nature’s resilience and the power of human determination.

Directed by John Chester, a Stephen Decatur High School graduate, and his wife Molly Chester, Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, The Return, is a sequel to their original documentary, Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, which tells the story of their journey to create a sustainable farm in Southern California.

The film follows John and Molly as they return to their farm after a devastating wildfire destroyed much of their land. With the help of a team of experts and their passion for farming, they set out to rebuild their farm and restore the land to its former glory.

The documentary showcases the incredible resilience of nature, as John and Molly work tirelessly to create a diverse and sustainable ecosystem on their farm. They plant a variety of crops, raise livestock, and implement innovative techniques to improve the soil and water quality, all while dealing with the challenges that come with farming.

Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, The Return, is a story of hope, perseverance, and the power of nature to heal itself. The film has received critical acclaim for its stunning cinematography and powerful storytelling, and it is a must-see for anyone who cares about the environment and our connection to the land.

For John Chester, a native of Ocean City, Maryland, the film is a testament to his love of nature and his passion for sustainable farming. After graduating from Stephen Decatur High School, John went on to pursue a career in filmmaking, working on a variety of projects before co-founding Apricot Lane Farms with his wife Molly.

The Ocean City Film Festival is excited to showcase the work of this talented filmmaker and his team. The screening of Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, The Return, is a unique opportunity to see the power of nature in action and to learn about the innovative techniques used by farmers to create sustainable ecosystems.

Don’t miss out on this incredible documentary, join us at the Ocean City Film Festival on Premier Night at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center and experience the magic of Disney’s Biggest Little Farm, The Return.

Click to see the Program for the Ocean City Film Festival