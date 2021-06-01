0 Shares Email

Baja Amusements is celebrating 40 years of go-kart fun this year. It’s hard to believe this West Ocean City business has been around since 1981, and has grown to be 10 acres of family fun.

Baja started in 1981 down on Stinky Beach and moved to its current location in 1983. It started out as a Dune Buggy track and grew from there. There used to be a drag strip where the mini golf course is, and a speed boat course where stock car track is now. In 40 years they have grown from a single Dune Buggy Track down on Stinky Beach to a 10 acre park with 8 go-karts tracks, mini golf, climbing walls, kiddie rides and and arcade.

Delegate Wayne Hartman and State Senator Mary Beth Carozza were at Baja last week to offer their congratulations and help this family run business celebrate their achievement.

For information on ticket prices, and opening times, got to Baja Amusements.