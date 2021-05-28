Photo Friday Winner May 28th 2021

Welcome to our first selection of Photo Friday pictures for 2021. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest. They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, sunrises, sunsets and other memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Kimberly Hagan for this great shot of her son enjoying a day out on the boat! Congratulations Kimberly! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.