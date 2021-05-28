Photo Friday Winner May 28th 2021

Welcome to our first selection of Photo Friday pictures for 2021. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest.  They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, sunrises, sunsets and other memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Kimberly Hagan for this great shot of her son enjoying a day out on the boat!  Congratulations Kimberly! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.

Kimberly Hagan – My son’s first time at Trimper’s! I think it’s safe to say he absolutely love the boat ride. It has become a tradition for us to get this same photo for all of the young children in our family.
Jody Wall – Our visit from last weekend
Pamela Buckalew – Just a few weeks ago, we loved it, Finn too!
Kellie Winkowski – Granddaughter on the beach favorite place loves oc maryland
Kim Kurtz-Johnson – Our first dance on the beach at sunrise as husband and wife
Julie Renee – My son loves catching mole crabs at our favorite beach Ocean City, MD!
Tanya Lape – Chasing Seagulls
Amber Slocum – Enjoying the bay.
Amanda Creasy – My boy loves everything about Ocean City! I love watching him take in all the memories just like when I was a kid with my family.
Evelyn Lamplugh – Our youngest grandson whipping around on the whip
John Valentine – They love each other most in OCMD
Samantha Jo Kriner – His first sand experience
Julie Lease Long – Grandkids enjoying the games on the Boardwalk
Tonya Farmer – My son Wyatt getting eaten by the dino in the sand by dough roller lol
Diana Brown – Castle 🏰 in the sand 35th anniversary photo
Lyndsey Kacprowski Toy – Last year . My daughter Marilyn 3 years old. She loves the beach
Brenda O’Beirne – The weekend of the air show with my son
Trudy Foreman – Sunset from our trip last weekend on the bay
Kelly Phillips – Our crazy crew at dinner last year!!
Erin Ford Tapley – WMO week 2020 at MR Ducks… anyone there has to remember the beautiful sky and water reflection that night. It was crazy.
Amber Gido – My boys live for our annual trip to OCMD every July. They’ve already started packing what toys they are bringing this year.
Tammy Smith – May 1 2021 jolly Rogers ferris wheel on the pier
Robert Carbaugh – Sunset on the bay, behind Fish Tales 5/19/21
Lee Ann Godfrey – Nick’s Jurassic Golf
Holly Plotts – ❤ Ocean City
Haley Fritz – This was June 2020, my first time ever at the beach and I am so glad we chose OCMD
Jessica Potthoff – My son’s first time at Ocean City. He loved it!
Chrissy Dawn Sharpless – Sunrise last week. I miss it already!!
Sharita Tanner – Can’t hit up OC without renting the bikes and going on a cruise on the boardwalk .. it’s tough work but somebody’s got to do it ! We always make a trip to Fractured Prune to get donuts 🍩 heyyyyy we burn off the calories on the ride back at least ! Hoping to win to come check out Jolly Rogers soon! Always a great time riding the rides !
Sophia-Marie Foreaker – May2021, view of the sunrise from the grand hotel
Breanna Knight – My son’s favorite part of Ocean City is golfing and last year he got his first hole in one
Jennifer Louise – This view of the bay …
 

 

