Photo Friday Winner May 28th 2021

Welcome to our first selection of Photo Friday pictures for 2021. We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest. They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, sunrises, sunsets and other memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This week’s randomly selected winner of 2 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Kimberly Haganfor this great shot of her son enjoying a day out on the boat! Congratulations Kimberly! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.