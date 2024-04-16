Cast Your Final Votes to Determine the Best of Ocean City Photo Contest Winner

Polls close at 11:58 pm tonight

There has been some confusion on when the polls close. We are sorry for the lack of clarity. The polls will close tonight just before midnight.

You can help select the iconic photo that will represent the Best of Ocean City® in 2024. This image will become a symbol of excellence, displayed on every winner’s plaque. The Best of Ocean City® contest is the ONLY contest where the people of Ocean City decide the champions. And now you can decide which photo designates these winners. Make your voice heard!

We’ve been blown away by the incredible talent showcasing Ocean City’s magic. After careful selection, the top 24 photos are now vying for your vote.

The Race is Tight!

A thrilling battle for the top spot rages on! Breathtaking sunrises dominate, with dolphins and kayaks adding unique flair to the top 5. Here’s where the contest stands:

Only 20 votes behind is the “Sunrise with Bird” entry.

Only 39 votes behind the current first place photo is “Dunes at Sunrise.”

Polls close at 11:59 PM tonight – your vote could shape the outcome!

Every entry is a testament to Ocean City’s allure, and you’ll find them showcased on OceanCity.com and our Facebook page.

The winner will be revealed tomorrow morning. Make your voice heard – vote now!



