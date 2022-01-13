Boardwalk Talk: Cambria Lights Poll

While you may be unfamiliar with the Bayfront Cambria hotel, you’ve surely seen its bright lights when coming down the Route 50 bridge at night. While many believe the lights are glorious or are mostly indifferent to them, some critics believe that the building is providing an unnecessary source of light pollution.

A few months back, Ocean City officials said they would begin consulting with planning commissioners. Additionally, they will re-examine their broader ordinance policies before taking any action.

What is your opinion? Should the Cambria lights stay or go? Let us know what you think in the poll below! Tune in to the all-new This Week in Ocean City beginning on January 18th to catch the results.