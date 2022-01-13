35.8 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
News

Boardwalk Talk: Cambria Lights Poll

While you may be unfamiliar with the Bayfront Cambria hotel, you’ve surely seen its bright lights when coming down the Route 50 bridge at night. While many believe the lights are glorious or are mostly indifferent to them, some critics believe that the building is providing an unnecessary source of light pollution.

A few months back, Ocean City officials said they would begin consulting with planning commissioners. Additionally, they will re-examine their broader ordinance policies before taking any action.

What is your opinion? Should the Cambria lights stay or go? Let us know what you think in the poll below! Tune in to the all-new This Week in Ocean City beginning on January 18th to catch the results.

Previous articleStyling Makes A Statement from Women-Powered Wedding Experts

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,904FollowersFollow
8,804FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

Latest articles

Booking.com

Similar articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,804FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND