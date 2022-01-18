WATCH: This Week in Ocean City Returns

By Logan Dubel

This Week in Ocean City is back bringing you news surrounding the latest hot topics and culture. Our unique show is the only place where you will find everything you need to know about Ocean City in one place. Watch our latest episode for all your resort town headlines and compelling stories. We appreciate your viewership and hope you subscribe to our YouTube Channel, SeeOC!

WATCH: This Week in Ocean City – January 2022

After many months away, our newscast has returned with the same commitment to you, the viewer. We promise to inform and entertain you with stories about our beloved resort town. Ocean City is no longer just a summer destination. The town is action-packed year-round, and we are here for you to cover it all.

As we return, our broadcast now features new segments, including “Boardwalk Talk.” Ahead of each episode, we will post a poll asking for your perspective on a current hot topic. Then, we’ll review the poll results on the show and even feature viewer comments. Plus, we’re now highlighting the local arts scene in greater focus with “Paint and Paradise.” If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that art and creativity matter and can make sunshine amidst any storm. What has not changed is our passion for covering the local headlines, town special events, interviewing newsmakers, and most importantly, looking ahead to a fun-filled summer.

This Week in Ocean City first launched in November 2020. A longtime OceanCity.com feature now developed into a brief newscast, from the beginning, we have strived to make a positive impact with our videos and demonstrate passion and love for our revered town and unique local culture. We’ve come a long way from our first episode! While our video production and lighting may not have been top-notch from the start, the bar for storytelling has always been high. Now, we’re evolving to make sure our brand and look match our commitment to Ocean City residents and tourists.

On a personal note, I have enjoyed getting to know everyone in the Town of Ocean City over the past 18 months, from politicians, business owners, artists, and beachgoers. Everyone has a story, and I do not take the opportunity to tell those stories lightly. As we embark on a new year, I look forward to continuing to develop connections through storytelling on “This Week in Ocean City,” all while serving you. Thank you for watching!