Blue Angels to Headline the 2025 Ocean City Air Show

June Air Show for 2025

The Ocean City Air Show is thrilled to announce its return to the skies in June 2025, and this time, they’re bringing the U.S. Navy Blue Angels! Prepare for a weekend of jaw-dropping aerial displays on June 14-15, as the iconic Blue Angels grace the skies above Ocean City’s famous beach and boardwalk.

After a successful August show in 2024, the OC Air Show is shifting back to its preferred June timeframe, ensuring early summer weather for spectators to witness the unparalleled skill and precision of these elite pilots. This exciting news comes as part of the Air Dot Show Tour (air.show), the nation’s leading provider of aviation entertainment. The 2025 tour will crisscross the country, with stops in Augusta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Central Pennsylvania; New York; Atlanta; Orlando; and, of course, the beautiful beaches of Ocean City, Maryland.

More Than Just an Air Show:

The Air Dot Show Tour offers a unique blend of military might and civilian aviation expertise, creating an unforgettable spectacle that celebrates the wonder of flight. It’s a tribute to the dedication and skill of both the armed forces and the global aviation community. As ambassadors of goodwill, the Blue Angels bring the excitement of naval aviation to audiences across America. Their meticulously planned flight demonstrations not only showcase the professionalism and teamwork found in every Navy and Marine Corps unit, but also ignite a sense of wonder in all who witness their performance.

A Sky Full of Spectacular Performances:

While the Blue Angels are the stars of the show, the Ocean City Air Show will feature a diverse lineup of performers and aircraft, showcasing the full spectrum of aviation. Get ready for thrilling demonstrations from military fighter jets, historic warbirds, and incredibly talented civilian aerobatic pilots. The show will also include ground displays of various aircraft, giving attendees an up-close look at these magnificent machines. OceanCity.com will have the full line-up for you as soon as it is released.

An Exclusive Preview of the US Navy Blue Angels:

To generate excitement for their 2025 appearance, two members of the Blue Angels team will be making a special trip to the region. Lieutenant Commander Lillian “Lunchbox” Montana, Blue Angel #8 and events coordinator, and Major Scott Laux, Blue Angel #7 and narrator, will be touching down at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on November 25th.

Wallops Island: Where Science Takes Flight:

Located on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Wallops Island is home to the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, a vital center for aerospace research and scientific discovery. This facility plays a critical role in supporting suborbital and small orbital missions, launching rockets, and conducting a variety of scientific experiments. It’s a fitting location for the Blue Angels to make their pre-show appearance, highlighting the strong connection between naval aviation and the world of aerospace innovation.

The Blue Angels will arrive in their signature blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornet at 9:40 a.m. at Wallops Island. Following their arrival, they will be meeting with the media to discuss their upcoming performance at the Ocean City Air Show and offer a behind-the-scenes look at the demanding training and teamwork required to execute their breathtaking maneuvers.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get an insider’s look at the Blue Angels and learn more about their headlining role in the 2025 Ocean City Air Show!