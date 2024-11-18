55.4 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Blue Angels to Headline the 2025 Ocean City Air Show

DowntownFamilyNews
By Ann

June Air Show for 2025

The Ocean City Air Show is thrilled to announce its return to the skies in June 2025, and this time, they’re bringing the U.S. Navy Blue Angels! Prepare for a weekend of jaw-dropping aerial displays on June 14-15, as the iconic Blue Angels grace the skies above Ocean City’s famous beach and boardwalk.

US Navy Blue Angels to Headline the 2025 Ocean City Air Show

After a successful August show in 2024, the OC Air Show is shifting back to its preferred June timeframe, ensuring early summer weather for spectators to witness the unparalleled skill and precision of these elite pilots. This exciting news comes as part of the Air Dot Show Tour (air.show), the nation’s leading provider of aviation entertainment. The 2025 tour will crisscross the country, with stops in Augusta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Central Pennsylvania; New York; Atlanta; Orlando; and, of course, the beautiful beaches of Ocean City, Maryland.

More Than Just an Air Show:

ocean city air show - child with planes
ocean city air show – child with planes

The Air Dot Show Tour offers a unique blend of military might and civilian aviation expertise, creating an unforgettable spectacle that celebrates the wonder of flight. It’s a tribute to the dedication and skill of both the armed forces and the global aviation community. As ambassadors of goodwill, the Blue Angels bring the excitement of naval aviation to audiences across America. Their meticulously planned flight demonstrations not only showcase the professionalism and teamwork found in every Navy and Marine Corps unit, but also ignite a sense of wonder in all who witness their performance.

A Sky Full of Spectacular Performances:

While the Blue Angels are the stars of the show, the Ocean City Air Show will feature a diverse lineup of performers and aircraft, showcasing the full spectrum of aviation. Get ready for thrilling demonstrations from military fighter jets, historic warbirds, and incredibly talented civilian aerobatic pilots. The show will also include ground displays of various aircraft, giving attendees an up-close look at these magnificent machines.  OceanCity.com will have the full line-up for you as soon as it is released.

An Exclusive Preview of the US Navy Blue Angels:

lt commander lilly montana - us navy blue angel events coordinator coming to Ocean City in November.
photo credit US Navy Blue Angels Facebook

To generate excitement for their 2025 appearance, two members of the Blue Angels team will be making a special trip to the region. Lieutenant Commander Lillian “Lunchbox” Montana, Blue Angel #8 and events coordinator, and Major Scott Laux, Blue Angel #7 and narrator, will be touching down at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on November 25th.

maj scott laux us navy blue angel pilot coming to Ocean City in November.
photo credit US Navy Blue Angels Facebook

Wallops Island: Where Science Takes Flight:

Located on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Wallops Island is home to the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, a vital center for aerospace research and scientific discovery. This facility plays a critical role in supporting suborbital and small orbital missions, launching rockets, and conducting a variety of scientific experiments. It’s a fitting location for the Blue Angels to make their pre-show appearance, highlighting the strong connection between naval aviation and the world of aerospace innovation.

The Blue Angels will arrive in their signature blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornet at 9:40 a.m. at Wallops Island. Following their arrival, they will be meeting with the media to discuss their upcoming performance at the Ocean City Air Show and offer a behind-the-scenes look at the demanding training and teamwork required to execute their breathtaking maneuvers.

OC Airshow 2022

Don’t miss this opportunity to get an insider’s look at the Blue Angels and learn more about their headlining role in the 2025 Ocean City Air Show!

 

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES 

Follow Oceancity.com

222,331FansLike
30,599FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
936SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,331FansLike
30,599FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
936SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND