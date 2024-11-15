Get Lit This Christmas at the 2nd Annual Let’s Get Lit Winterfest Weekend!

Escape to the coast for a festive weekend getaway at the 2nd Annual Let’s Get Lit Winterfest Weekend in Ocean City, Maryland! Held at the beautiful Cambria Hotel on the bay (13 St. Louis Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842), this event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Here’s what you can expect:

Shore Craft Beer & Beverage Fest (December 7th, 3-7pm):

This isn’t your average beer fest! Enjoy unlimited samples from a variety of local breweries like Evolution Craft Brewing, Buzz Meadery, Fin City, Big Oyster, Burley Oak, and more.

Dogfish Head & Boston Beer Room:

A dedicated space featuring Dogfish Head favorites like Hazy Squall, Covered in Nuts, and 60 Minute IPA, plus seasonal offerings like Winter Sam (from Sam Adams), Sun Cruiser, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider, and Dogfish Head canned cocktails. And don’t miss their specialty cocktails made with Dogfish Head Analog Vodka!

Music by DJ Bigler:

Dance the night away to festive tunes. Tyler Horton is an expert at ensuring fun for all and he certainly helped last year with the dance-offs that organically developed!

Deck with a View:

Step out onto the deck overlooking the bay and enjoy the crisp winter air. Last year it was really warm, so your costume and the delicious beverages and warm food available might be good enough to keep you warm and happy while watching the water and the sunset!

Raffle Prizes:

Every ticket holder gets a chance to win amazing prizes like beer for a year from Shore Craft Beer, a 2-night stay at the Cambria Hotel, a 2-night stay at the Dogfish Head Inn, and coolers filled with Dogfish Head goodies.

“Most Lit” Costume Contest:

Come dressed in your most festive (and loudest!) holiday attire. A decibel meter will determine the winner, so bring your cheering squad!

VIP Experience:

Elevate your weekend with a VIP package! Book your stay at the Cambria Hotel through this exclusive link: https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/dz01g1?ratePlanCode=BOKLXX&checkInDate=2024-12-06&checkOutDate=2024-12-09 and receive:

Early access to the festival (3pm) for an extra hour of unlimited drinks.

2 tickets to the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park.

2 commemorative Dogfish Head t-shirts.

A festive light-up necklace.

Dogfish Head branded gifts.

A special VIP stocking filled with goodies.

General Admission:

Not interested in the VIP experience? No problem! Grab your $40 general admission tickets online here: https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/lets-get-lit-2024

Weekend-Long Festivities:

Early Check-In Party at the View:

Kick off the fun on Friday, December 6th, with early check-in at the View Restaurant at the Cambria Hotel from 3-7pm. Get your wristband and start enjoying exclusive discounts at participating locations. You can start with your 15% discount at the View!

Local Discounts with Your Wristband:

Flash your wristband all weekend long for special offers at various Ocean City businesses, including Fin City Brewing, Crawl Street Tavern, the Angler, and the View (with more to be announced!).

Ocean City Christmas Parade (December 7th, 11am-1pm):

Soak up the holiday spirit at the annual Ocean City Christmas Parade.

Winterfest of Lights:

Immerse yourself in the magic of the season at Winterfest of Lights, a dazzling display of holiday lights and exhibits at Northside Park. VIP ticket holders receive free admission!

Don’t miss this chance to “Get Lit” this Christmas at the Cambria Hotel in Ocean City!