A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between November 9th thru November 15th. The weather, this week in Ocean City started off vey nice, but Fall finally caught up with Ocean City. End of this week has been much cooler and strong winds. We did receive some rain (1/2 inch) one night this week and a little rain this past Friday morning– finally!! And a full moon to end this week!

Special events

Storm Warriors 5K race

Much smaller than the previous week’s Ocean City Running Festival, the Storm Warriors 5K race/walk was held on the Ocean City boardwalk. This was the 10th anniversary of this run. This event is sponsored by the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum and proceeds from this run are used in their museum programs. The OC Lifesaving Station Museum serves as the history museum of Ocean City and is located on the south end of the Boardwalk.

Corvette Weekend event

This car event is hosted each year by Free State Corvette Club Foundation, a nonprofit charity. This year’s car show was held on November 8th and 9th and centered at the Ocean City Inlet Parking Lot. Proceeds from this event go to the Spina Bifida Association of Maryland and other charities.

Pictures around Ocean City

If the sun is out in Ocean City you will see people on the Boardwalk even in the off season. Although most businesses close for the “second season” in Ocean City, given a sunny weekend, several will open for their customers.

Another event coming up will be the holiday lights that are part of the Town’s Winterfest at Northside Park but also throughout the downtown area and at the inlet parking lot. Town staff were installing these holiday lights this week throughout the downtown area. On November 21st all these holiday lights will be lit!!

Weather pictures

The windy conditions also brought strong waves to the bayside of Ocean City.

This past Friday saw flooding of several downtown streets given the high tide and full moon combination.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Even with some cloudy conditions the Ocean City sunrises abound. Here’s several pictures from this week.

Ocean City Sunset

And a list of top pictures would not be complete without a photo or two of our beautiful Ocean City sunsets.

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month.