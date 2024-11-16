55.4 F
Ocean City
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES 

By Glenn Irwin

sunset from Sunset Park
sunset view from Sunset Park

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between November 9th thru November 15th.  The weather, this week in Ocean City started off vey nice, but Fall finally caught up with Ocean City.  End of this week has been much cooler and strong winds.  We did receive some rain (1/2 inch) one night this week and a little rain this past Friday morning– finally!!  And a full moon to end this week!

 

Special events

runners get ready at Storm Warriors 5K race
runners get ready at Storm Warriors 5K race

Storm Warriors 5K race

Much smaller than the previous week’s Ocean City Running Festival, the Storm Warriors 5K race/walk was held on the Ocean City boardwalk.  This was the 10th anniversary of this run.  This event is sponsored by the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum and proceeds from this run are used in their museum programs.  The OC Lifesaving Station Museum serves as the history museum of Ocean City and is located on the south end of the Boardwalk. 

storm warriors run
storm warriors run

 

Corvette Weekend event

Corvette weekend at inlet parking lot
Corvette weekend at inlet parking lot

This car event is hosted each year by Free State Corvette Club Foundation, a nonprofit charity. This year’s car show was held on November 8th and 9th and centered at the Ocean City Inlet Parking Lot.  Proceeds from this event go to the Spina Bifida Association of Maryland and other charities. 

corvette display
corvette display

 

Pictures around Ocean City

boardwalk view
boardwalk view

If the sun is out in Ocean City you will see people on the Boardwalk even in the off season.  Although most businesses close for the “second season” in Ocean City, given a sunny weekend, several will open for their customers. 

 

quiet morning boardwalk
quiet morning boardwalk

Another event coming up will be the holiday lights that are part of the Town’s Winterfest at Northside Park but also throughout the downtown area and at the inlet parking lot.   Town staff were installing these holiday lights this week throughout the downtown area.  On November 21st all these holiday lights will be lit!!

holiday lights downtown
holiday lights downtown

 

Weather pictures

The windy conditions also brought strong waves to the bayside of Ocean City. 

rough bayside waves
rough bayside waves

This past Friday saw flooding of several downtown streets given the high tide and full moon combination.

flooding downtown
flooding downtown

Sunrises in Ocean City

sunrise 2
sunrise 2

Even with some cloudy conditions the Ocean City sunrises abound.  Here’s several pictures from this week.

sunrise
sunrise

 

 

Ocean City Sunset

sunset picture
sunset picture

And a list of top pictures would not be complete without a photo or two of our beautiful Ocean City sunsets.

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
