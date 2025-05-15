Blood Bank of Delmarva to Host 5th Annual Blood for a Brew Campaign

Donors at kickoff Dogfish Head Headquarters drive will receive a free T-shirt

DELAWARE – The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is kicking off its 5th Annual Blood for a Brew campaign on May 20th from 12:00 – 6:00 pm, at Dogfish Heads’ headquarters in Milton, DE. BBD is thrilled to once again be partnering with Delaware’s fantastic local breweries and coffee shops. Presenting donors will receive a free T-shirt.

The annual Blood for a Brew campaign is critical to raise awareness for the need for blood and to encourage new blood donors to step up and save a life. The summer period from Memorial Day through Labor Day represents a challenging period for blood collection, with school breaks, family vacations and the holidays making donating less of a priority. Encouraging blood donations during this difficult summer period is essential to meeting the needs of patients in our community. BBD’s partnership with beloved local breweries and coffee shops helps to alleviate this annual shortfall.

Nineteen breweries and coffee shops are holding blood drives this summer, more than double the number of breweries that comprised the first Blood for a Brew tour in 2021. Our partners this year include:

Dogfish Head Brewery

Revelation Craft Brewing Company

Dewey Beer Company

Big Oyster Brewery

Mispillion River Brewing

Camp Adventureland

Crooked Hammock Brewery

Stewart’s Brewing Company

Two Stones Pub

5th Company Brewing

Volunteer Brewing Company

2SP Tap House

Liquid Alchemy

Twisted Irons Craft Brewing Company

Constitution Yards

Wilmington Brew Works

Ocean View Brewing Company

Burley Oak Brewing Company

Evolution Craft Brewing Co.

Warmer months bring an increase in accidents and trauma-related injuries. Known as “trauma season,” late spring and summer see a rise in emergency room visits and transfusion needs. At the same time, blood donations typically decline due to travel, school breaks, and holiday schedules, creating a perfect storm for shortages.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted several blood donor eligibility restrictions. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit delmarvablood.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.

WHAT: Blood for a Brew Campaign Kickoff Event

WHEN: Tuesday May 20th from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

WHERE: Dogfish Head Milton Brewery, 6 Cannery Village Center, 6 Village Center Blvd, Milton, DE 19968

WHO: Blood Donors, Transfusion Recipients, and Blood Bank of Delmarva Representatives

WHY: It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.

To sign up for this blood drive, click here or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.