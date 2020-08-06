ArtX Returning to Ocean City

ArtX will return to Northside Park (125th Street, Bayside) in Ocean City on August 22 and 23. The festival promotes artistic expression and creative activities. ArtX will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Local and national artists will be on-site showing off and selling their latest creations. “Surrounding the scenic lagoon, ArtX offers an almost endless list of opportunities to create, purchase and enjoy different genres of art, from simple and fun to professional and inspiring,” the town said in a press release.

“The Town of Ocean City Special Events Department in partnership with the Art League of Ocean City produces ArtX as a primarily free event to inspire creativity, nurture artistic drive and promote art and culture in a variety of mediums,” said Special Events Director Frank Miller.

The festival will display several types of art. “ArtX will include artisan work for sale covering classic and unique categories such as photography, sculpting, painting, ceramics, drawing, glass, and more,” Miller added.

Additionally, there will be fun activities for visitors of all ages. ArtX will feature 21 virtual Pokémon Go stops and along with opportunities to make kites, illustrate frisbees, and paint.

“Northside Park presents the perfect bayside environment for this progressive art festival. Visitors can stroll throughout the park, shop, take part in crafts, enjoy food, beverage, beer and wine, and live musicians. It’s a fun event for families and friends of all ages,” said Mayor Rick Meehan.

Live musicians will perform at 8 p.m. on August 22.

Workshops

For those looking to get more creative and take a shot at crafting, the Art League of Ocean City will be offering workshops with professional artists. Visitors can take part in several workshops and learn to paint a summer beach scene, a horseshoe crab, and flowers. Another workshop will teach people how to make seashell mosaics. Participants must register in advance, and there is a small fee of $20 for each workshop. No experience is necessary.

Covid-19

Masks are required at all indoor and outdoor town-sponsored special events, and social distancing is encouraged. This directive was announced on July 31 in conjunction with Mayor Meehan’s mask requirement on the Boardwalk. ArtX has been modified for the Covid-19 era, and the town is working with local health officials to ensure that public health guidelines are being followed.

More Information

Pets are welcome at ArtX. Activities will be spread out within the 58-acre Northside Park, so attendees should plan to walk.

For more information, call 800-626-2326, or visit ococean.com