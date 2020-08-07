Photo Friday Winner August 7, 2020

Photo Friday Winner August 7, 2020

Anne Neely
4 hours ago
Share
Tweet
Email

It’s August, and we started the week with a storm, but then the sun came out, and it was beach time again! We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md.  We have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest.  They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, and memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This weeks winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Debbie Dixon  for this great family picture showing their love for Ocean City! Congratulations Debbie! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.

Debbie Dixon – We LOVE Oceancity!
Brianna Thomas – On the boardwalk after buying two new shark friends
Dawn Dupert – The water is a bit chilly
Becky Dodson –
Ocean City Beach
Katie Fleishell – My girls on the beach
Colleen Newman Hercik – Sunrise Northside Park pier
Tanya McClafferty – on the Judith M
Clyde Kase – My parting morning walk on the beach….. how I miss you OC,MD
Cassie Cole – We saw a rainbow cloud !!
Shelly Paswell – Enjoying our time at The plaza !
Amanda Mandy Sloane – Sunrise Series
Erin Ali – My kiddos enjoying the hilton ocean front suites.
Jennie Dennis Ritt – Boardwalk FUN & Games
Erin McLamb – An almost 2 year olds tantrum on the beach
Jessica Pociask – Flying her dragon kite on the beach was the best! This is around 62nd St!
Stephanie Ryan – Sisters by the sea
Bonnie Balentine – Happy Day for this Beautiful Couple
59th Street!
Mandy Coble – We enjoined a perfect beach day at the Castle in the Sand on Saturday!
Laura Brooks – Angels over Ocean City
Marissa Reeves – Sunrise over the inlet! Tuesday July 28.
Elizabeth Helmick – Patrick Heavner and I had fun on the Ocean Princess we had so much fun deep sea fishing it was my first time . we loved it
Stacy Ritter Means – Taking the boat out and the pup’s first boat ride in Assawoman Bay
Victoria Sadler – Me and my grandson Chase soaking up those warm Ocean City rays!
Real TJ – Isle of Wight Bay…Calm..
Ashley Sosa – The tide was low enough for us to step off the pier & walk out. Add in the perfect sunset & my little boy
Brittany Jones – Dolphin sighting
Tori Lynn – My 3yr old was a thousand ticket winner
Beth Feist Brislin – Last Tuesdays storm
Deb Berry Jennis – My niece catching the sun
Nikki Sadler – Chase’s first time at the beach in Ocean City, MD!
Kellie Messinger – What my husband loves to do while at the beach
Lindsay Shuey – Sunrise on Aug 1st 2020
Brian-Heather Mills – After a day on the beach, ready for dinner Seacrets Jamaica USA
Scott Fry – My grandaughter at Hoopers
Tina Moore – My granddaughter had a so much fun @ Jolly Rodgers Waterpark in  Ocean City MD she keeps asking to go back
Brittany George Cropper – my babies today in Ocean City after the storm passed !
Brittani Jade Creakman – Pure excitement for the beach!
Chris Morales – Ice cream on the boardwalk!
Nikki Amundson DeRiggi – From our first trip last year. We found our new happy place in OC!!
Kathy Carbaugh – Splash Mountain
Lindsay Muir Johnson – Payton, John, Mia, Riley and Grace
Friends that are family!
Share
Tweet
Email

Leave a Comment