Photo Friday Winner August 7, 2020

It’s August, and we started the week with a storm, but then the sun came out, and it was beach time again! We love receiving photos of your vacation here in Ocean City Md. We have put together a selection of your pictures submitted this week to our Photo Friday Contest. They show family, fun, beautiful scenery, and memorable moments, all captured by your phones. This weeks winner of 4 FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Debbie Dixon for this great family picture showing their love for Ocean City! Congratulations Debbie! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next weeks Photo Friday Contest.