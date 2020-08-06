Sand Taxi: Vacation the Right Way

A day at the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, is always peaceful once you are in your chair and under an umbrella. However, carrying your chairs and umbrellas along with bags, towels, and coolers to the beach is anything but relaxing. Now, a brand-new local business, Sand Taxi, is changing the game and helping families “vacation the right way.”

The Vision

Sand Taxi was founded in July by Christina Zarrelli and Kyle Skilling, longtime visitors of Ocean City. Zarrelli has been traveling to the resort town for her entire life, and Skilling is a veteran of the Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP). During his time on the patrol, Skilling saw his fair share of families struggling to transport their equipment back and forth to the beach. Does this sound familiar? Sand Taxi will do all the work for you and make your vacation the rest and relaxation that it should be.

“We see a big opportunity with providing this service to the people of Ocean City. We want to provide convenience, and we don’t want people to lift a finger … Many people don’t even realize that this service is out there. Hopefully, once they work with us, they will stick with us forever,” said Skilling.

How Does It Work?

Sand Taxi will pick up your beach gear from your front door or hotel and will set it up for you. Whether you enjoy sitting near the water or at the back of the beach, your preferences will be honored. When you are ready to leave, you can call Sand Taxi, and they will break down your equipment and deliver it back to you.

You can make reservations in advance. Let them know an approximate time when you would like to go to the beach and when you would prefer to leave.

Sand Taxi takes orders from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sand Taxi is happy to haul your coolers, chairs, umbrellas, bags, boards, toys, towels, and anything else to and from the beach. Better yet, it is all set up for you, so once you hit the sand, there is only one thing to do – relax!

Rates

Small Load– 5 items or less

$29/Daily

$99/Weekly

Large Load– 6 or more items

$49/Daily

$199/Weekly

*Items include coolers, chairs, umbrellas, bags, boards, toys, etc.

*Weekly includes 5-6 days

Feedback and the Future

While Sand Taxi is still brand new, its first patrons have been quite pleased. “We’ve had a limited number of customers, but everyone we’ve spoken to has been extremely happy with the premise and service,” said Skilling.

In the future, Sand Taxi may begin to rent equipment and expand into Delaware. However, for now, they are simply excited to be providing a service that makes vacationing easier in a town they love. “It’s really meaningful to be starting a business here in Ocean City,” said Skilling.

Contact

Email: sandtaxiocmd@gmail.com

Phone: 301-908-7864

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sandtaxiocmd/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sandtaxi_ocmd/