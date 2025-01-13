The Season of the Loons

An ethereal echo calls through the downy comforter of fog sitting atop the Atlantic. The loons have returned, like family flocking home for the holidays.

They arrive dressed casually in shades of cozy grays and winter whites, taking advantage of the opportunity to relax their wardrobes. During the summer months they spend up north, they must sport formal breeding tuxedos of striking black and white patterns. Here we welcome their subdued frosty hues, matching the laid back beach vibe of the region. Common loons (Gavia immer) breed on tranquil, remote freshwater lakes in Canada and the northern U.S., but we have the opportunity to spot them in their winter range close to shore along ocean coasts and in bays and estuaries. Observing a loon, sitting low on the water in solitude, is always a delight during this season of darkening days when interactions with nature have dwindled.

Common loons are anything but “common” in the water. They are swift underwater swimmers that use their feet as paddles to powerfully propel their lithe bodies through the water column while fishing. The roof of their mouth and tongue are lined with sharp projections to keep slippery prey from escaping. Loon bones are solid, which make the birds less buoyant and able to dive more effectively. Once they disappear beneath the water’s surface, their heart slows down to conserve oxygen so they can spend more time hunting on a single breath.

These agile divers are also efficient flyers and have been recorded migrating at speeds of more than 70 mph. Despite excelling in the water and air elements, we all have our shortcomings, and loons are no exception. They move awkwardly on land due to the location of their legs further back on their body. This positioning aids them in the water, but hinders them on land. Therefore, they typically only go ashore to mate and incubate their eggs.

Common loons put family first. They are monogamous, and a pair will usually stay bonded for about 5 years. They have one brood of chicks per year. Loons take a modern approach to parenting and share their parental duties equally, both partners feeding and tending to their young. Loon chicks like to ride in style on top of their parents’ backs. Perhaps one of the most adorable scenes in nature is the sight of fuzzy loon chicks cruising around the lake on mom or dad’s back.

Only two or three days after hatching, chicks can dive and swim underwater. However, it will take ten to eleven weeks before they can fly. When looking for parenting or family advice, forget the self-help books and simply observe a family of loons.

These stoic visitors will return north in the spring, but for a few sacred months during late fall and winter, we have the privilege of enjoying the season of the loons.

This article was written by Brooke Eckert, Program and Communications Coordinator, at the Maryland Coastal Bays Program.