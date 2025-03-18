Art League of Ocean City Invites Artists to Compete in “20th Annually Artists Paint Ocean City Festival in August

OCEAN CITY, MD — March 18, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City’s annual outdoor painting festival, “Artists Paint OC,” is happening Aug. 13-17, 2025 in the resort, and artists who paint “plein air” are invited to register for the competition. In 2025, the festival celebrates 20 years of bringing outdoor painting to the community.

For five days, 50 of the region’s best landscape painters compete for prestige and cash prizes – more than $8,000 total – with the 1st place winner receiving $2,500. These “plein air” artists are professionals; many are award winners in multiple competitions. The 50 artists spread out across the area to paint anything that catches their eye, from the Boardwalk to Assateague to Berlin and beyond.

Registration is limited to 50 artists, age 18 or older, on a first-come basis. The registration fee is $50 for Art League members, $65 for non-members and is non-refundable. Registration includes participation in the full event and the Sunday Boardwalk Quick Paint, sponsored by the Ocean City Development Corp. Registration is now open at OCart.org.

The artwork painted during the festival will be available for purchase during two sales at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on Saturday, Aug. 16, 5-7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 17, 1-4 p.m. The best of the artwork will remain on display through September 2025.

The juror for the competition is Sara Linda Poly whose past experience includes illustration and design and work as assistant gallery director at the Art League Gallery in Alexandria, Va., where she is now an instructor. Known for her sweeping skies and dramatic light in the landscape, she has been the winner of numerous awards.

Sponsorships are also available for the festival and welcomed by the nonprofit Art League. Sponsors present special awards to the artists who best portray a theme or category, for example, Best Use of Light or Best Maritime. Interested sponsors may contact Jessica Bauer, the Art League’s Development Director, at development@artleagueofoceancity.org.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.