OC’S HISTORICAL MARKERS 10 YEARS LATER

OCEAN CITY’S HISTORICAL MARKERS TEN YEARS LATER

It has now been about ten years since Will Rothermel started to plan for his Eagle Scout rank by completing a community-based service project. This type of project is a requirement to attain the Eagle Scout rank and must be completed prior to a Scout’s eighteenth birthday. Will’s service project was to create a series of historical markers in downtown Ocean City.

Eagle Scout Project

Will Rothermel, an Ocean City native, served in local Boy Scout troop 261. Having a strong interest in local history, Will presented his project idea to his scout advisor. The project encompassed the planning, design, manufacture, and installation of six historical markers located in the downtown area of Ocean City. As to the reason why to select these historic markers as his Eagle Scout project, Will stated, “Downtown Ocean City has a rich history. I knew that I wanted to showcase some of the bygone attributes of Ocean City for my Eagle Scout project.”

The project also required site selection, approval by the Mayor and City Council as these plaques were being placed on public property, and then a fundraising effort to pay for the markers. Funding for these historic markers came from the following organizations and businesses: Ocean City Museum Society, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, OC Hotel Motel Restaurant Association, Ocean City Development Corporation, Friends of Youth, and the Kate Bunting Family Partnership. Each marker recognizes these supporting organizations.

Design of the markers

Will designed these plaques with each to be 24 inches high by 36 inches wide to aid in readability size. The plaques needed to be larger enough to contain the proper wording and graphics to tell each historic story. The historic marker supports and frames were made of powder coated aluminum. The actual plaques were of exterior acrylic for the intent to be attractive and durable to handle the sometimes-harsh weather conditions that Ocean City affords. UV protectant was also applied to these markers to protect them from the strong sun. Ten years later, each of these markers has held up very well. To date, all of the plaques continue to stay in good condition and have not required any repairs.

Details on each historical marker

Each marker highlights an important part of Ocean City history. Here is the theme of each historic marker and its location:

The Railroad Era highlighting the railroad’s important role in Ocean City’s early development. Located at Sunset Park on the bayside water’s edge.

The Train Depot discussing the location and importance of the early railroad stations. Located at the bus depot on S. Division Street, on the west side of S. Baltimore Avenue.

Pier Ballroom and Bandshell that provided recreation and entertainment. Located on Boardwalk concrete pad near Somerset Street.

The Life Saving Station and the importance of the surfmen that manned these early facilities. Located on the Boardwalk and east end of Caroline Street.

Fishing Industry that references the importance of commercial and recreational fishing in Ocean City’s heritage. Located at the Talbot Street dock on the bayside.

City Hall that discusses its early years as a teacher’s college, change to a public school and then as a municipal administrative building. Located on Baltimore Avenue and 3rd

Will added, “Looking back, I would have liked to include a marker for the Storm of 1933 that created the Ocean City Inlet. However, there were already markers at the Inlet area.”

Partnerships

In early 2016, the historic markers were installed with the help of his fellow scouts from troop 261 and the Ocean City Public Works Department. The Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum helped with the historic resources and old pictures to be applied to the final design product. Will stated, “My favorite part of my Eagle Scout Project was the installation of these markers. It’s an extremely warm and moving feeling to have your fellow scouts help you on your project, because they are there solely to help you succeed.”

Over these past ten years, Will received his Eagle Scout rank, graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 2019 and received a Master of Arts in Audio Technology from American University in 2024. Since then, he has been assisting in the operation of T.E.A.M. Productions, his family’s business based in Ocean City.

So, if you wish to get a good overview of several important historic elements of Ocean City, take a walk to them. All are located in the downtown area; some on and off the Ocean City boardwalk. Will is very proud of completing this project as well as the partnerships that were required to bring it to fruition. Ocean City residents and visitors should be very grateful that he selected these markers as his Eagle Scout project ten years ago.