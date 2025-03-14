44.6 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

THIS WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

BEST OF OCEAN CITYDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 11 of 2025

 

Sunrise
Sunrise

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 8 and March 14. Hope you are ready for St. Paddy’s Day!!! 

This weekend will feel like the unofficial kick-off of Summer (not), Spring (not); how about hoping for warmer days!!

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this eleventh week of 2025 with some pictures around Ocean City. 

 

Older OC buildings

This week we highlighted several of the older buildings.

The Shoreham Hotel was constructed in 1923 and is located on the Boardwalk at 4th Street.  On the first floor can be found Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grill.  The place where everyone that is at least some part Irish will be this weekend.

Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille
Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille

 

The Henry Hotel, constructed in 1916, is located at the southwest corner of S. Division Street and S. Baltimore Avenue.  It has interesting story to tell of the live of the African American tourists and visitors to Ocean City in the 1900’s.  A fundraising is actively underway to restore this building.  For more information:  Henry Hotel.

Henry Hotel
Henry Hotel

Located on the northside of Dorchester Street are four small older residential buildings often referred to the Spring Houses.  For the past number of years, these buildings have provided housing to many seasonal employees.

Spring Houses on Dorchester Street
Spring Houses on Dorchester Street

Not quite a building, but still important is the Coast Guard Tower that sits at the south end of the Ocean City Boardwalk.  It was constructed in 1939.

Coast Guard Tower
Coast Guard Tower

Bayside views

cormorants on OC bayside
cormorants on OC bayside

The quiet side of Ocean City is also pleasant to see. And our local birds love it!

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Sunrise 1
Sunrise 1

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

Sunrise 2
Sunrise 2

 

Ocean City Boardwalk and beach.

Biking on the OC boards
Biking on the OC boards
OC beach scene by pier
OC beach scene by pier

Coming up

Do not forget that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returns to Ocean City on Saturday, March 15th.  The parade is sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club and will start at noontime on Coastal Highway and 57th Street.  The parade marches southwards to the 45th Street Shopping Center which will be the Irish Festival grounds with live music, souvenirs, food and beer.  This is a free admission festival beginning at 11 am to 3 pm. 

St. Patrick's Day poster
St. Patrick’s Day poster

Enjoy this fun weekend in Ocean City.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Previous article
Ocean City Moves Forward with Phased Short-Term Rental Ban

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND