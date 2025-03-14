THIS WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 11 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 8 and March 14. Hope you are ready for St. Paddy’s Day!!!

This weekend will feel like the unofficial kick-off of Summer (not), Spring (not); how about hoping for warmer days!!

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this eleventh week of 2025 with some pictures around Ocean City.

Older OC buildings

This week we highlighted several of the older buildings.

The Shoreham Hotel was constructed in 1923 and is located on the Boardwalk at 4th Street. On the first floor can be found Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grill. The place where everyone that is at least some part Irish will be this weekend.

The Henry Hotel, constructed in 1916, is located at the southwest corner of S. Division Street and S. Baltimore Avenue. It has interesting story to tell of the live of the African American tourists and visitors to Ocean City in the 1900’s. A fundraising is actively underway to restore this building. For more information: Henry Hotel.

Located on the northside of Dorchester Street are four small older residential buildings often referred to the Spring Houses. For the past number of years, these buildings have provided housing to many seasonal employees.

Not quite a building, but still important is the Coast Guard Tower that sits at the south end of the Ocean City Boardwalk. It was constructed in 1939.

Bayside views

The quiet side of Ocean City is also pleasant to see. And our local birds love it!

Sunrises in Ocean City

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

Ocean City Boardwalk and beach.

Coming up

Do not forget that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returns to Ocean City on Saturday, March 15th. The parade is sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club and will start at noontime on Coastal Highway and 57th Street. The parade marches southwards to the 45th Street Shopping Center which will be the Irish Festival grounds with live music, souvenirs, food and beer. This is a free admission festival beginning at 11 am to 3 pm.

Enjoy this fun weekend in Ocean City.