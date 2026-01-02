Art League of Ocean City Announces “Art Uncorked,” a Wine-Pairing Event and Fundraiser on Feb. 12, 2026

OCEAN CITY, MD — Jan. 2, 2026 — Reservations are now being accepted for the Art League of Ocean City’s fundraising event, “Art Uncorked,” to be held on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, 6-9 p.m. in the ballroom of the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. The event supports the nonprofit Art League and their many outreach programs.

Known for memorable events such as the annual pARTy of the Year and the upcoming 10th season of the Ocean City Film Festival, the Art League is continuing their momentum with this new event based on wine pairing and romance close to Valentine’s Day.

“Art Uncorked is a fundraising dinner where love, creativity, and Italian wine come together in perfect harmony,” Rina Thaler executive director of the Art League, said. “The night promises to be a heartfelt celebration of passion — for food, for wine, for art, and for giving back. Whether you’re sharing the night with a sweetheart, friends, or fellow art lovers, this is the perfect way to toast Valentine’s Week — an unforgettable evening of wine, art, and heartfelt giving.”

Guest will enjoy a five-course Italian dinner crafted by Touch of Italy, with each dish thoughtfully paired with Italian wines and guided by Laurie Forster, The Wine Coach®, a nationally-recognized wine expert and author of the award-winning book The Sipping Point: A Crash Course in Wine.

“With her signature wit and expertise as a sommelier, Laurie will show you how to fall in love with wine all over again — teaching not just how to drink it, but how to savor its character, chemistry, and connection with food,” Thaler said.

Through interactive tastings, guests will explore how flavors flirt, contrast, and find their perfect match. Bottles of specially-curated wines will be available for purchase at the end of the evening.

Throughout the evening, art masterpieces will be unveiled, intentionally paired with a featured wine to highlight how artistic expression and wine can complement each other. The pairings will be part of a silent auction at the end of the evening, with proceeds supporting the Art League and its mission to nurture creativity in the community.

“To tempt your palate and quench your curiosity for the evening, the Art League will reveal wines, menu courses, and artwork throughout the coming weeks,” Thaler continued. “To learn more about the experience, follow the Art League on social media and subscribe to our email list.”

Reservations are $150 per person, or a table for six can be reserved for $900. Tickets and more information about the event and The Wine Coach are available at https://givebutter.com/ArtUncorked

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.