2025 Year in Review in Ocean City Md

By Anne

As another year comes to a close, we’ve looked back through the many photos captured along the way to bring you a visual recap of 2025 in Ocean City. Sit back, enjoy the memories, and see how many of these familiar events and places you recognize.

January 2025
snowy boardwalk
First snowfall of the year on the Boardwalk
Snow in Ocean City
Snow on the beach at 139th Street looking north
Demolition of Phillips Beach Plaza
February 2025
Snow at Seacrets
Horse Shoe Crab on a winter beach
feBREWary and love on tap
Celebrating Shore Craft Beer’s Love o Tap at Seacrets
Alaska Stand closing
Alaska Stand on the Boardwalk closes for good, to be replaced by Thrashers.

 

March 2025
The new Hyatt Place extension receives its finishing touches.
Ocean City’s St Partick’s Day Parade
The Days Inn on 22nd street shows off its new dog friendly facilities!
Northside Park, not yet in bloom
A foggy day in North Ocean City
April 2025
New Island Golf on 129th St construction begins
Little Free Library at Northside Park
Blossoms bloom at Northside Park
The reincarnation of Tony's Pizza
The reincarnation of the iconic Tony’s Pizza on the Boardwalk
springfest 2025
Springfest 2025 commences with sunny blue skies
May 2025
Cruisin’ Ocean City
The construction of the new Smash Burger on the Boardwalk at 8th Street starts
The new luxury dining and cocktail bar on the bay, Seacret's Hideaway, opens on 49th Street
June 2025
Steam Punk-themed mini golf on 129th street almost ready to tee off
Fenwick Island Lighthouse shining bright in the June sunshine
Temperatures warm as summer begins
The Kabob Project, serving Middle Eastern cuisine, opens on the Boardwalk at 14th Street
The Best of Ocean City Contest winners are announced
Flamingo Coast replaces Tony's Pizza on the Boardwalk
The Smile Sign on the Boardwalk offers an new place for capturing a great photo opportunity
Smash Burger is open for business on the Boardwalk at 8th Street
The new Hyatt Place Expansion is open for business
July 2025
The new Seacrets Cruise opens as Ocean City's largest floating tropical experience
The lazy days of summer on 128th Street
The rainy days of summer on the Boardwalk
A perfect beach day on 67th Street
Summer time at Northside Park
Boaters enjoying the sand bars in the bay
The new OCPD Downtown Station opens
Enjoying the beach in Ocean City Md
Crowds gather to enjoy the weekly Sundaes in the Park
Nick’s Ropes Course in full swing
New location for Trapped Escape Rooms open on 80th Street
August 2025
Aerial view of the White Marlin Open
Evening on the Ocean City Boardwalk
A storm is approaching in Ocean City Md
The new Bai Tee bakery opens on 14th Street
Clean up after the storm
The Jeeps arrive in Ocean City
The Taylor Bank on 92nd street is demolished
Sunset over Ember’s Golf and the Grand Hotel
September 2025

A significantly quieter September beach
Old beach cottages in North Ocean City
Jackets needed on the Boardwalk
September 11th remembered on the Boardwalk
Bike Week in Ocean City starts
Oceans Calling Music Festival comes to Ocean City Md
Mural Dedication at the Henry Hotel
October 2025
The Country Calling Music Festival takes place in Ocean City Md
Endless Cruising putters down the Boardwalk
Cheers! to Oktoberfest in Berlin
Walls come tumbling down at Old Pro Golfs castle on 28th Street
Perfect fall weather for Sunfest.
November 2025
Shore Craft Beer’s OCtoberfest at 3rd Street Park
Light up night at Winterfest of Lights
Train Garden for the first time inside Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park
A very chilly winter beach
December 2025
A very wet, wintery Boardwalk
Ocean City’s Christmas Parade
The remodeling of Guidos Burritos on 33rd Street begins
Winterfest of Lights from above
A winter view of one of Ocean City’s many canals
The Ocean City beach, beautiful no matter what the season

Ready to start making plans for your 2026 visit to Ocean City Md? Start by clicking here for hotels, and discover all that’s going on in 2026 so you can plan your trip around the resort’s events here!

 

Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
