SNOWY PICTURES IN OCMD THIS WEEK AND MORE

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 7 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between February 8th and February 14th. Winter weather with cold and snow returned to Ocean City this past week. Here’s some pictures of this seventh week of 2025 with some sunrises and sunsets.

Demolition of Phillips Beach Plaza debris is gone

In our continuing updates on the demolition of the Bo-Con Apartments and Phillips Beach Plaza hotel, the site is now fully cleared. A site plan for a new hotel has been approved but nothing further to report at this time. Not a Margaretville project though.

Love shell station

Located on the boardwalk between 23rd and 24th Streets is a container for people to insert their personalized says on collected shells. Check it out next time on the boards.

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

Snow in Ocean City

It’s always quite eye catching to see fresh snow coming to Ocean City. The beach and boardwalk look great.

And always interesting to see such snow on some of our favorite features like the Native American Indian sculpture at the Inlet and the Hulk creature by Ripley’s at the pier building.

Inlet Picture

Always a favorite place to see boats, birds and many other things.

Sunrises in Ocean City this week

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises

Sunsets in Ocean City this week

Several sunset pictures from this week.

Coming up

Although winter is generally slower than the rest of the year for events in Ocean City, there’s always something come up soon. People are looking forward to coming to Ocean City to celebrate Valentines Day (February 14th) and some of the great hotel packages available. Check out this article which includes some deals: Ocean City com.

Also, the OC Seaside Boat Show will be held on February 14th to 16th at the OC Convention Center. This show is sponsored by the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club. Lot of vendors for boats and marine merchandise to view.

Once event you want to keep on your schedule is the Shorecraft Beer Fest’s LOVE ON TAP craft beer festival happening on Saturday, February 22nd at Seacrets. This fun event will include many Eastern Shore breweries at Ocean City’s largest private entertainment facility – Seacrets. With great craft beer selections and live music. For ticketing and additional information, go to Shorecraftbeerfest.com.

The Art League of Ocean City’s OC Film Festival is coming up soon to on March 6th thru 9th. Check this website for more information: OCMDFilmFestival.com.

Enjoy your weekend.