Ocean City: A Festive Winter Escape

Escape to Ocean City this winter and experience the magic of the holiday season by the sea! From sparkling light displays at Northside Park to a legendary Christmas Parade, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Holiday Highlights:

Stroll through Northside Park transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights and festive displays. Winterfest draws thousand of visitors each year, and it’s no wonder. Whether young or old, you will be amazed at this festive creation of sparkle! Open Wednesday to Sunday, 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM, November 21st to December 31st.

Catch the festive spirit at the iconic Christmas parade on December 7th at 11:00 AM. Enjoy floats, live music, and a special appearance by Santa himself!

The ultimate holiday beer and beverage festival, Let’s Get Lit, is back in Ocean City at the Cambria Hotel this December. After the Christmas Parade, head south to the Cambria for an afternoon of craft beer, mulled wine, fun and games, all with a seasonal twist. Dress to impress for the “most lit” costume contest and win a 2-night stay at the Cambria and tickets to the Love on Tap Shore Craft Beer Fest at Seacrets! Dance the night away and enjoy the festive atmosphere. An event not to be missed! You can buy GA tickets and VIP packages here.

More Winter Delights:

Ice Ice Berlin & Tree Lighting: Kick off the holiday season in charming downtown Berlin on Friday, November 29!

Holiday Shoppers Fair: Unique merchandise and Children’s activities at the Convention Center November 29 – December 31st.

Unique merchandise and Children’s activities at the Convention Center November 29 – December 31st. Shows Galore: Check out all the shows coming to the Convention Center this winter.

Check out all the shows coming to the Convention Center this winter. New Year’s Eve Fireworks : Welcome the New Year with spectacular fireworks at midnight in two locations in Ocean City!

AGH 32nd Annual Penguin Swim : Take the Plunge for a good cause at the 31st Annual Penguin Swim on New Years Day!

Indoor Swimming: Make a splash at hotels in Ocean City with indoor pools, perfect for a relaxing winter swim.

Make a splash at hotels in Ocean City with indoor pools, perfect for a relaxing winter swim. Foodie Adventures: Indulge in Ocean City’s diverse culinary scene. Explore a variety of restaurants offering delicious cuisine for every taste. Take advantage of off season deals and specials!

Indulge in Ocean City’s diverse culinary scene. Explore a variety of restaurants offering delicious cuisine for every taste. Take advantage of off season deals and specials! Winter Sunrise: Wrap up well, and start the day with an Ocean City sunrise – you won’t regret it!

Discover a different side of Ocean City this winter. Escape the crowds and enjoy a relaxing getaway with amazing perks including great rates, restaurant specials and indoor and outdoor fun. There’s something for everyone with holiday light displays, parades, festivals, concerts, decorated hotels, indoor pools, and winter walks on the beach.

Book your December getaway today and experience the charm of Ocean City Md’s holiday season!