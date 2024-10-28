51.8 F
Ocean City: A Festive Winter Escape

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Escape to Ocean City this winter and experience the magic of the holiday season by the sea! From sparkling light displays at Northside Park to a legendary Christmas Parade, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Holiday Highlights:

Stroll through Northside Park transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights and festive displays. Winterfest draws thousand of visitors each year, and it’s no wonder. Whether young or old, you will be amazed at this festive creation of sparkle! Open Wednesday to Sunday, 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM, November 21st to December 31st. 

Winterfest of Lights Ocean City Md

Catch the festive spirit at the iconic Christmas parade on December 7th at 11:00 AM. Enjoy floats, live music, and a special appearance by Santa himself!

ocean city christmas parade

The ultimate holiday beer and beverage festival, Let’s Get Lit, is back in Ocean City at the Cambria Hotel this December. After the Christmas Parade, head south to the Cambria for an afternoon of craft beer, mulled wine, fun and games, all with a seasonal twist. Dress to impress for the “most lit” costume contest and win a 2-night stay at the Cambria and tickets to the Love on Tap Shore Craft Beer Fest at Seacrets! Dance the night away and enjoy the festive atmosphere. An event not to be missed! You can buy GA tickets and VIP packages here.

More Winter Delights:

  • Holiday Shoppers Fair: Unique merchandise and Children’s activities at the Convention Center November 29 – December 31st.
  • Shows Galore: Check out all the shows coming to the Convention Center this winter.

  • New Year’s Eve Fireworks: Welcome the New Year with spectacular fireworks at midnight in two locations in Ocean City!

  • AGH 32nd Annual Penguin Swim: Take the Plunge for a good cause at the 31st Annual Penguin Swim on New Years Day!

  • Indoor Swimming: Make a splash at hotels in Ocean City with indoor pools, perfect for a relaxing winter swim.
  • Foodie Adventures: Indulge in Ocean City’s diverse culinary scene. Explore a variety of restaurants offering delicious cuisine for every taste. Take advantage of off season deals and specials!
  • Winter Sunrise: Wrap up well, and start the day with an Ocean City sunrise – you won’t regret it!

Watching an Ocean City Md sunrise

Discover a different side of Ocean City this winter. Escape the crowds and enjoy a relaxing getaway with amazing perks including great rates, restaurant specials and indoor and outdoor fun. There’s something for everyone with holiday light displays, parades, festivals, concerts, decorated hotels, indoor pools, and winter walks on the beach.

Book your December getaway today and experience the charm of Ocean City Md’s holiday season!

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
